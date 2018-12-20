



EP 575: Fruitstreet Raises $6m From 180 Customers for HealthTech, New Kind of VC with CEO Laurence Girard

Laurence Girard. He's the CEO and founder of Fruit Street. He was a pre-med student at Harvard University Extension School for three years before he decided to pursue Fruit Street full-time and move to San Francisco. In high school, he played soccer for the New York Red Bulls Academy as a goalkeeper, which sparked his initial interest in health. Later, he decided to pursue a career focused on social impact and spent a year volunteering in an emergency room unit in Huntington Hospital, Long Island. He's now exclusively focused in Fruit Street. Famous Five: Favorite Book? – The Science of Growth What CEO do you follow? – Milton Chen Favorite online tool? — eShares Do you get 8 hours of sleep?— 5 out of 7 days If you could let your 20-year old self, know one thing, what would it be? – Laurence would tell himself to put significant emphasis on the team when you are starting a company Time Stamped Show Notes: 01:25 – Nathan introduces Laurence to the show 02:10 – Fruit Street is a telemedicine software product that is licensed to healthcare professionals 02:19 – Fruit Street allows professionals to do HIPAA compliant video consultations with their client 02:32 – Each patient has their personal info integrated with gadgets like Fitbit 02:48 – Fruit Street uses a SaaS model and the professionals will pay a monthly licensing fee 03:09 – MRR is $15K 03:15 – Fruit Street was launched in May 2014 03:33 – Average customer pay per month is $200 for the software 03:43 – Fruit Street is starting to expand to get enterprise customers 03:57 – Current customer number is around a hundred 04:10 – 2016 total revenue 04:37 – Gross customer churn 05:30 – Current LTV 06:00 – Team size is 9 full time and Fruit Street has a joint venture agreement with Vsee 06:33 – Fruit Street is located in New York, and San Francisco 06:51 – Laurence wanted Fruit Street to be funded by physicians and not VC firms 07:00 – Getting the feedback from the physicians would help Fruit Street to improve 07:17 – Physicians can get Fruit Street more customers 07:29 – "Fruit Street is actually a public-benefit corporation" 08:08 – There is no tax benefit in being a public-benefit corporation 08:26 – Laurence wanted to attract investors that are primarily motivated by social impact and not by the financial outcome 08:54 – Fruit Street reached out to physicians through LinkedIn advertising 09:00 – Fruit Street gave the physicians a one-on-one call using Fruit Street's telemedicine software 09:18 – Fruit Street's lawyer is using eShares to manage their cap table 09:47 – Fruit Street has a structure that allows them to make quick decisions 10:00 – Fruit Street has 180 shareholders that are not in a syndicate 11:45 – The Famous Five 3 Key Points: With new technology comes the advancement in telehealth, making it easier for patients to reach out to their physicians. Choose an investor that shares the same vision as you. Put a significant emphasis on the team you build when you are starting your business.