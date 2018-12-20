



The Top

EP 571: SenaHill Transacted $200M In FinTech 2016, 7 Predictions for 2017 with Founding Partner Neil DeSena

Neil DeSena. He's one of the founders of SenaHill Partners. He was previously at Goldman Sachs, where he really led the creation of a pioneering and institutional training technologies system which has been used worldwide for over 20 years. He was the Managing Director, Global Head of REDI Products at Goldman Sachs from 2000 - 2006. Neil's leadership helped build a leading, global, multi-asset training system that has expanded data centers and global networking through Europe and Asia. Famous Five: Favorite Book? – n/a What CEO do you follow? – Duncan Niederauer Favorite online tool? — Salesforce Do you get 8 hours of sleep?— No If you could let your 20-year old self, know one thing, what would it be? – "Pay a little more attention to the details" Time Stamped Show Notes: 01:20 – Nathan introduces Neil to the show 02:20 – Neil shares how their company is finding businesses to invest in 02:40 – Neil and his partners are all entrepreneurs and have experience running businesses 02:54 – Neil shares why they focus on FinTech 04:25 – Average total transaction volume that they've had in 2016 04:54 – Fintech in 2017 05:40 – Distributive ledger of concept is ready for primetime 06:00 – Symbiont is well positioned in the distributive ledger of concept space 06:24 – Symbiont will be at the point of formation for all other companies 06:34 – Companies can now be registered digitally 06:46 – Symbiont's founder, Mark Smith, was Neil's first advisor 06:50 – Mark also found Lava Effects 07:00 – Mark teamed up with the most successful open source company 07:45 – Neil's prediction of how people will respond to Wall Street and their new administration 08:08 – "I'm not quite sure how things are going to work out" 08:14 – Banks have to adjust to it 08:55 – Neil discusses the economy of the distributive ledger 09:45 – The company that Neil thinks is well positioned to take advantage of the no churn economy in the FinTech sector 10:10 – Neil is also interested in the retirement sector 10:30 – There is still no new technology to work around retirement money 10:50 – Neil has seen possible companies, but not one from their portfolio 11:00 – Fundamentals being displaced by quantimentals 12:10 – Neil's opinion regarding Wealth Front winning over on the money the people currently have on Vanguard 13:20 – There are companies who are trying to bridge the gap between the Baby Boomers and Generation Y 13:50 – SenaHill hasn't made an investment yet, on an insurance company 14:40 – SenaHill's focus in 2017 14:50 – "We try to find companies that we can invest in and help and be with them for the life" 15:05 – The Famous Five 3 Key Points: Pay attention to the details. Wall Street can be unpredictable because of the new administration – regardless, banks will have to adjust. There are companies who are trying to bridge the gap between the Baby Boomers and Generation Y.