EP 570: GrowSumo Helping 70 B2B SaaS Companies Grow Affiliate Programs, $100k New MRR So Far with CEO Bryn Jones

Slater Victoroff. He's the CEO and founder of Indico Data Solutions. He's a poet, a coder, MMA fighter, vegan Buddhist, and Red Letter Christian. Famous Five: Favorite Book? – n/a What CEO do you follow? – n/a Favorite online tool? — Stack Overflow Do you get 8 hours of sleep?— No If you could let your 20-year old self, know one thing, what would it be? – Slater hoped he had realized how much he loved programming Time Stamped Show Notes: 02:26 – Nathan introduces Slater to the show 02:45 – Indico is a text and image analytics provider 03:25 – Indico's business model 03:52 – The enterprise client is their main revenue channel 05:09 – Indico was founded in 2013 05:25 – Indico has raised $4.5M 05:30 – Indico started with a seed round 06:10 – How Slater managed having a bridge round 07:05 – First year revenue 07:31 – 2016 revenue 07:38 – Slater is hoping to hit a million dollar revenue for 2017 08:03 – Average MRR 08:22 – Indico is a SaaS company 08:42 – Indico currently has 20 customers 09:11 – Manulife is working with Indico 11:30 – Each client of Indico wants to have their own set of algorithms 12:00 – Nathan summarizes how Indico works 12:30 – Indico gives their customers an engine 13:20 – Slater worries about Facebook's echo chamber 13:33 – "Facebook's algorithm is not designed to create echo chambers" 15:17 – Customer churn 15:53 – Zero spent on marketing 16:00 – Most funding goes to the engineering team 16:12 – Team size is 10 17:40 – The Famous Five 3 Key Points: Having a bridge round does not mean you're losing money—prove that you are growing and need more funding. Learn how to work around echo chambers. Find out what you love to do and go for it.