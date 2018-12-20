



The Top

EP 568: 3,000 Brands Have Discounts on BonusWay, $63M in 2016 Volume, $5m Revenues, 40 employees, $9m raised with CEO Tatu Koistinen

Tatu Koistinen, the CEO of Bonusway. His background is in loyalty and digital marketing and he has many growth stories to share. He’s now building the most social e-commerce loyalty platform on earth. He’s currently focused on building the leadership and culture of the business and he’s also an Ironman triathlete. Famous Five: Favorite Book? – The Halo Effect What CEO do you follow? – n/a Favorite online tool? — Asana Do you get 8 hours of sleep?— Yes If you could let your 20-year old self, know one thing, what would it be? – Trust yourself, act quicker, and be brave Time Stamped Show Notes: 01:16 – Nathan introduces Tatu to the show 02:00 – Bonusway creates more sales for ecommerce businesses 02:09 – Bonusway gets compensated when they create sales for a particular business 02:21 – Bonusway inspires consumers by informing them of the newest sales and shopping opportunities 02:48 – Bonusway is similar to a marketplace 03:15 – The companies that are partnered with Bonusway 03:40 – The biggest partner has the most amount of sales generated by Bonusway 03:53 – The sales that Bonusway has generated for Hotels.com 04:20 – The ways Bonusway connects with Hotels.com’s customers 05:15 – Total volume of sales from all the partners combined is €60M 05:39 – Bonusway gets commission 06:20 – Sample computation of Bonusway’s commission 07:17 – Bonusway’s commission percentage varies per company 08:00 – Average 2016 revenue 09:10 – Tatu’s idea for Bonusway’s business model 10:05 – Bonusway was founded in 2011 10:24 – The number of people who bought in Bonusway’s platform 10:50 – Bonusway is currently partnered with 3000 companies 11:10 – 2017 goal 12:00 – Total funding of Bonusway is €6.9M 12:20 – Bonusway had a previous capital raise 12:39 – Team size is 40 12:50 – Based all in Europe 13:10 – The Famous Five 3 Key Points: Be in the space where you feel most confident and know how things work. Having a unique business model equates to less competition in the space. Trust yourself, act quicker, and be brave. Resources Mentioned: Acuity Scheduling – Nathan uses Acuity to schedule his podcast interviews and appointments Drip – Nathan uses Drip’s email automation platform and visual campaign builder to build his sales funnel Toptal – Nathan found his development team using Toptal for his new business Send Later. He was able to keep 100% equity and didn’t have to hire a co-founder due to the quality of Toptal Host Gator – The site Nathan uses to buy his domain names and hosting for the cheapest price possible. Audible – Nathan uses Audible when he’s driving from Austin to San Antonio (1.5-hour drive) to listen to audio books. The Top Inbox – The site Nathan uses to schedule emails to be sent later, set reminders in inbox, track opens, and follow-up with email sequences Jamf – Jamf helped Nathan keep his Macbook Air 11” secure even when he left it in the airplane’s back seat pocket Freshbooks – Nathan doesn’t waste time so he uses Freshbooks to send out invoices and collect his money. Get your free month NOW Show Notes provided by Mallard Creatives