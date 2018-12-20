



EP 567: EnvoyAmerica Does $160k in 2016 Helping Senior Citizens Get Around with CEO KC Kanaan

K.C. Kanaan. He's the CEO and co-founder of Envoy America – a Scottsdale, Arizona based national company that operates a wide-sharing platform and mobile application that matches seniors and patients that can't drive or don't want to drive themselves with driver companions. K.C. is a senior executive with more than 30 years of general management, operational sales and marketing experience. He's known both for his command of the big picture and ability to execute on short-term strategies. He has inspired teams to strive for and achieve the impossible. Famous Five: Favorite Book? – The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People What CEO do you follow? – Rafe Furst Favorite online tool? — Trello and Slack Do you get 8 hours of sleep?— No If you could let your 20-year old self, know one thing, what would it be? – K.C wished that he had known how to work more effectively with people Time Stamped Show Notes: 01:40 – Nathan introduces K.C to the show 02:33 – Envoy America provides service to seniors and patients that cannot, should not, and would choose not to drive 02:45 – Envoy America makes money on the time spent delivering the service based on hourly rate 03:05 – Envoy America is currently in Phoenix and will expand in Tucson, Arizona 03:19 – The plan is to expand to 3-5 other states 03:30 – Envoy America currently has 30 drivers in Phoenix 03:35 – On an average week, Envoy America delivers 75-85 trips, usually 2 hours per trip 04:01 – Envoy America's based rate is $39 per hour 04:20 – Average weekly revenue 04:25 – In 2016, Envoy America made $180K in revenue 04:55 – Envoy America was launched in 2015 05:15 – K.C. tried to help his parents find a reliable driving service—it was a challenge 06:00 – There are approximately 10M seniors in the US who need a reliable driving service 06:18 – K.C. and his partner invested about $100K in Envoy America and have raised $110K which is convertible note 06:36 – K.C has started a crowd funding campaign with crowdfunder.com and they're trying to raise an additional $500K 06:53 – What K.C will spend the funding on 07:35 – The drivers are all independent contractors 08:10 – Clients can reserve 08:26 – Most seniors rely on phone to make reservations 08:55 – The drivers can stay with the seniors wherever they want to go 09:35 – The drivers are paid $18/hour 09:48 – The drivers are responsible for their cars 10:00 – Envoy America has B2B sales and B2C sales 10:16 – In B2B, they have clinics as key clients 10:44 – Envoy America now leverages social media 11:03 – The keywords people use to find Envoy America 11:21 – Most of Envoy America's clients come from the businesses that they serve 13:20 – The Famous Five 3 Key Points: Transportation services for seniors are not very good, causing them to be isolated at home. The most taken for granted problem could be the problem that only YOU can solve. Take the time to grow in working with people more effectively.