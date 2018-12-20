



EP 564: Proleads Passes 100 Customers, $75 ARPU Helping You Find Better Leads with CEO Anders Fredriksson

Anders Fredriksson. He's a Swedish, serial entrepreneur who recently moved to San Francisco to build his sales technology startup, ProLeads. He's an engineer with a business mind and currently holds both CEO and CTO titles. Previously, he built and scaled ArrivalGuides.com as the founding CTO. Prior to that, he was the founder and CEO of Tablefinder.com, which he sold. He studied computer engineering and management at Chalmers University of Technology, but dropped out before getting his degree when he got funding for his first startup, Table Finder. Additionally, in 2007, Internet World named him the most prominent entrepreneur in Sweden. Famous Five: Favorite Book? – The Lean Startup What CEO do you follow? – Marc Benioff Favorite online tool? — Google Inbox Do you get 8 hours of sleep?— Yes If you could let your 20-year old self, know one thing, what would it be? – "I really wished I knew how easy it is to start a business, but also I wish I didn't know how hard it was" Time Stamped Show Notes: 02:20 – Nathan introduces Anders to the show 03:25 – Anders got $75K when he started Table Finder 03:50 – ProLeads is a platform that aggregates service data to optimize workflow 04:07 – ProLeads is a SaaS model with annual subscriptions 04:40 – Average customer pay per month is around $75 05:20 – ProLeads was launched in the USA, in 2014 05:40 – Anders was in 500 Startups, Batch 12 05:43 – Anders was turned down 4 times 05:58 – What Anders said to convince 500 startups to accept them 06:10 – ProLeads was doing $5K per month when they were just starting 06:53 – There were 2 co-founders and now they have 3 07:20 – Average MRR 07:50 – The amount ProLeads receives from 500 startups 08:08 – ProLeads also raised funds during the program 08:20 – ProLeads totaled $500K from their fundraising 09:15 – Zesty is a longtime customer of ProLeads 09:38 – Zesty has 50-70 seats in ProLeads 10:45 – ProLeads' lowest pricing is $300 per month 10:55 – ProLeads' focus is mid-sized companies 11:14 – 2017 MRR goal 12:10 – Gross customer churn per month 12:49 – ProLeads was growing their MRR 12:56 – ProLeads had a problem during close demo day churn 13:35 – ProLeads had monthly contracts 13:51 – Average monthly churn is quite low 14:22 – Team size 14:36 – CAC 14:48 – No paid marketing 15:20 – The tools ProLeads uses: 15:30 – Clearbit, Full Contact, and DiscoverOrg 15:41 – DiscoverOrg was on The Top: Episode 512 17:10 – The Famous Five 3 Key Points: BELIEVE in your own product—this will make it easier to convince other people to believe in it as well. Problems arise at the start of any business, learn from it and move on. Starting a business has both its hard and easy moments; either way, it's worth the jump.