EP 562: Illumineto Raised $700k raised, Passes 100 Customers with DC Team with CEO Nick Caruso

Nick Caruso. He's the CEO and founder of Illumineto. He's the VP of Sales in Eastern US & Canada with Notable Solutions and he was there for 6 years. Before that, he was at Kofax as a federal sales manager and he also served the country in the Marine Corps as a Captain. Famous Five: Favorite Book? – Built to Last What CEO do you follow? – Drew Houston Favorite online tool? — API.ai Do you get 8 hours of sleep?— No If you could let your 20-year old self, know one thing, what would it be? – Nick wished he knew that starting a company was not as hard as he thought it would be and wished he'd started earlier Time Stamped Show Notes: 01:06 – Nathan introduces Nick to the show 01:45 – Illumineto is a SaaS company and they charge monthly 02:00 – Nick has been in the technology field for 20 years and in sales for 15 years 02:15 – Nick wasn't able to find a tool to help him close more deals 02:34 – Illumineto focuses on the individual sales rep and not the whole company 02:58 – Illumineto has a lot of sales reps from Fortune 500 companies 03:14 – Illumineto has been running for 6 months now 03:48 – Illumineto currently has a thousand of sign ups or users that represent several hundreds of logos 04:25 – Illumineto was founded in mid 2015 04:30 – Beta in 2016 04:50 – Nick has sunk in $700K before starting 05:00 – Illumineto had an Angel round 05:23 – Illumineto has 3 co-founders 05:32 – All of them had successful exits in different companies 05:55 – There are 5 Angel investors 06:15 – Current team size is 4 06:50 – Average pay per user per month is $30 07:00 – Average MRR 08:00 – Nick won't disclose the amount, but Illumineto is profitable 09:00 – Nathan explains why he asks for numbers 10:15 – Illumineto has more than 100 paying customers 10:30 – Gross customer churn 10:52 – 0% churn rate on paying customers 11:31 – Illumineto had paid advertising 12:07 – They had thousands of people coming in for the premium model 12:50 – Illumineto leverages their connections in LinkedIn to get their customers from IBM 13:11 – The Famous Five 3 Key Points: It is possible for a startup to be profitable in as early as 6 months. Leveraging your connections can help you engage with customers and increase sales. Start your business as soon as you can, you'll learn as you go.