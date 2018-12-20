



The Top

EP 559: JSX Exchange Launches To Sell Computational Power to Financial Firms with CEO Andrew Gryaznov

Andrew Gryaznov. He's an artificial intelligence and a cloud computing evangelist based in Dublin, Moscow. He's the founder of JSX Exchange – the cloud computing commodity exchange and has built several other services and tools ranging from SshTo.net, Plottico, and many others. Andrew is also a telecom and Linux expert and finalist at the GSOC 2005 Summit. Famous Five: Favorite Book? – Startup Owner's Manual What CEO do you follow? – Brad Katsuyama Favorite online tool? — Trello Do you get 8 hours of sleep?— That depends If you could let your 20-year old self, know one thing, what would it be? – Andrew wished he was more mindful of the global market Time Stamped Show Notes: 01:09 – Nathan introduces Andrew to the show 01:48 – Andrew shares his vision for why he built JSX Exchange 01:51 – Computation will be the most influential resource 03:05 – JSX Exchange has invented a way to commoditize cloud computation 03:53 – Andrew shares what people without JSX Exchange are doing 05:02 – Andrew mentions how the financial exchange space can use JSX Exchange 05:48 – Banks may own supercomputers 07:03 – JSX Exchange works with financial institutions who want accurate trade 07:46 – JSX Exchange wants to expand out of the financial space 08:18 – JSX Exchange is currently in pre-seed stage 09:15 – Irish investors have put out less than $1M 09:24 – It is an equity round 09:34 – Andrew was a solo founder for a period of time, but expanded 10:15 – Andrew has a team of 5 people who are all co-founders 10:50 – The Famous Five 3 Key Points: There is a possibility that computation will be the most influential resource. Credibility is needed if you want to be successful in your space. Believe in your product.