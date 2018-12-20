



The Top

EP 557: Appointlet Hits $35k MRR, Co-Founders Because of Reddit Helping 1100 Customers Schedule with Rami El Chamaa

Rami El Chamaa. He's the CEO and founder of Appointlet. He started earlier as a digital marketing manager at Eastline Marketing where he led lead generation, SEO, email marketing, and content marketing. Before that, he was with Ernst & Young. Famous Five: Favorite Book? – Lean Startup What CEO do you follow? – Elon Musk Favorite online tool? — Intercom Do you get 8 hours of sleep?— No If you could let your 20-year old self, know one thing, what would it be? – N/A Time Stamped Show Notes: 01:30 – Nathan introduces Rami to the show 02:03 – Appointlet is an appointment scheduling software 02:34 – Appointlet is a SaaS based business and makes money through subscriptions 02:40 – Appointlet has monthly and annually pricing depending on the team price 02:51 – Average monthly revenue per customer is $50 03:17 – Appointlet's pricing has been set since 2012 04:18 – Rami's co-founder was working for his previous company and saw the tedious process of appointment scheduling through different websites 05:17 – Rami saw his co-founder's thread in Reddit regarding his webapp and Rami replied to him 05:31 – Rami is from Lebanon and met his co-founder through Reddit 05:45 – Rami is in charge of marketing growth and his co-founder is in charge of the coding 06:20 – The Reddit thread 07:05 – Rami and Jared don't talk much about equity 07:30 – Rami didn't have any idea about equity and just focused on marketing 08:05 – Rami now has 25% of the company 08:27 – Appointlet has 1100 paying customers 08:55 – Rami had been working with Appointlet for a year when he realized he needed to be compensated 09:16 – First year revenue 10:19 – Average RPU 10:35 – Rami focuses on listening to customers and creating a flow that lets the customer feel that they are being taken cared of 11:08 – Startups grow through support 12:08 – Rami has integrated branding techniques 13:00 – "The lifetime value of a customer usually drives the lifetime value of a new customer as well" 14:00 – Gross customer churn 14:10 – Appointlet is doing paid, targeted, marketing campaigns 14:40 – Appointlet spent $2-3K on a marketing campaign 15:07 – LTV 15:30 – Appointlet just hired their first customer support manager 15:58 – Appointlet is currently looking for software developers located in USA 16:05 – Salary range 16:49 – Appointlet is bootstrapped 16:59 – Appointlet is not interested in raising funds until they need it 17:36 – Appointlet is currently cash flow positive 18:55 – The Famous Five 3 Key Points: Opportunities can now be found on the internet – just look for someone with whom you share the same passion. Working for free isn't that bad as long as you make yourself indispensable. The lifetime value of a customer usually drives the lifetime value of a new customer as well.