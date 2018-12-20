



EP 556: They 3D Printed Baby Sophia's New Foot Faster and Cheaper than Alternatives with Mecuris CEO Manuel Opitz

Manuel Opitz: He is currently the founder of Mecuris. Before founding the company as the CEO, he worked as a medical IP broker in innovation management and as a technology scout in China. He graduated in Industrial Engineering and he has taken a keen interest in optimizing healthcare process chains by digitalization and 3D printing. Famous Five: Favorite Book? – Thinking Fast and Slow What CEO do you follow? – N/A Favorite online tool? — Podio and Acuity Scheduling Do you get 8 hours of sleep?— Yes If you could let your 20-year old self, know one thing, what would it be? – "Don't try to do everything yourself" Time Stamped Show Notes: 01:37 – Nathan introduces Manuel to the show 02:14 – Mecuris is in B2B and medical technology 02:30 – Mecuris provides patient specific prosthetics using 3D printing 02:58 – Manuel discusses the picture on their website 03:19 – Mecuris can be reimbursed by the insurance companies 03:38 – Mecuris gets paid as the service provider for medical supply stores 03:51 – Mecuris uses SLS—which is more costly but lasts 04:25 – The smaller the prosthetics, the cheaper it is 04:50 – Manuel shares the pricing 05:25 – The price for Sophie's prosthetics 06:15 – Insurance companies have their own prices 06:55 – Average number of prosthetics that have been 3D printed in 2016 07:28 – Mecuris only had prototypes in 2016 07:45 – Mecuris had 2 seed investors in November 08:39 – Mecuris raised under a million 08:55 – Mecuris had a pre-seed round 09:37 – The 6 founders put in 5-digit numbers per person and received a pre-seed government round 10:12 – Manuel shares how the 6 founders talked about the equity 11:26 – The founders who are operational are the software lead and product designer 11:52 – There are a total of 11 people in the office 12:07 – Mecuris was launched in May, 2016 12:52 – Manuel wants to enter the international market after Series A 13:09 – Talks with big companies are in the works 13:40 – Mecuris can do prosthetics in just 10 minutes 14:04 – Manuel discusses Sophie's prosthetics and what would be her option would be if there was no Mecuris 15:15 – Mecuris can do simulation work with their prosthetics 17:30 – The Famous Five 3 Key Points: Aim high—if you believe that you can enter the international market then do it. Sharing equity requires a good system, defining how you can benefit from one another. Collaborate with the experts in your field.