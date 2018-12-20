



EP 555: Sudo.ai Raises $2.3M at $10.3M Post Money Valuation to Fix CRM Space with CEo Francisco Larrain

Francisco Larrain who has been an entrepreneur for most of his life. He was born and raised in Chile and is the co-founder and CEO of Sudo. He founded a company called Zappedy – a payment technology company that was backed by Eric Schmidt and acquired by Groupon. More recently, he led a project engineering team of a hundred plus people for Groupon's local business. Now, he's working on enabling high quality work for corporations and their teams. The co-founder and head of product, Amit, is also joining Francisco in this podcast. Famous Five: Favorite Book? – High Output Management (Francisco) What CEO do you follow? – N/A (Amit) Favorite online tool? — Splunk and Github (Francisco) Do you get 8 hours of sleep?— No (Francisco) If you could let your 20-year old self, know one thing, what would it be? – Francisco would tell himself that all these people that you look up to are much more human than you think and he'd would love to have more confidence. Time Stamped Show Notes: 01:29 – Nathan introduces Francisco to the show 02:11 – Amit codes late at night 02:27 – Team of 9 people and they all code 03:00 – Francisco explains the hedge fund with trigger power 04:00 – Francisco likes the entrepreneurial side of the Valley 04:37 – Francisco has raised $3M 04:45 – Sudo wants to fix the broken CRM of enterprise 05:15 – There are system problems and software problems 05:25 – A time consuming software will lead to people not using it 06:17 – Francisco has experienced problems with CRM in Groupon 07:20 – Francisco shares their plan with Sudo, starting with expense management 07:45 – There's a free-form format in the CRM where people can update 08:10 – Francisco wants to flip everything around 09:17 – Sudo is on pre-revenue and private beta 09:56 – There are 5 pilot companies 10:10 – Sudo will possibly start with monthly subscription system and will move to an account based system 11:00 – The key features of Sudo allows people to add contacts and notes from their meetings 12:30 – Sudo is very sticky with the representatives 13:43 – The $3M seed round was an equity round 13:59 – Francisco shares who their investors are 15:00 – Why the valuation was easy for Francisco 16:00 – Francisco shared the acquisition of Groupon on Zappidy 17:37 – The valuation that was negotiated for Sudo in the seed round 19:50 – The Famous Five 3 Key Points: A time consuming software will lead to people not using it. The valuation is much easier if you've had a good exit before. We are all humans – even the ones in the highest positions that we look up to and respect.