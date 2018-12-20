



EP 554: Brandetize is Jack Canfields Internet Engine, Hits $4M 2015 Revenue with CEO Eric Berman

Eric Berman: Since graduating from UCST, he's been a serial entrepreneur and business operator. He grew his first company to 400K and just missed out on going public. He has been a consultant for many other businesses and is now the CEO and founder of Brandetize, a full service, performance-based, marketing agency that partners with thought leaders such as Brian Tracy, Jack Canfield and many others. Famous Five: Favorite Book? – How to Win Friends and Influence Others What CEO do you follow? – Gary Vaynerchuk Favorite online tool? — Spark Hire Do you get 8 hours of sleep?— 7 and a half If you could let your 20-year old self, know one thing, what would it be? – "Continue to have an open mind, network as many people as you can and…follow your passions and be humble" Time Stamped Show Notes: 02:00 – Nathan introduces Eric to the show 02:33 – TheCollegeClub.com was Eric's first company 02:51 – It grew significantly 03:40 – The stock market crashed just before they become public in 2000 04:25 – They were burning $2M monthly with over 400 employees 05:46 – After the crash, Eric did some consulting 07:00 – They don't teach life skills in the educational system 07:18 – Eric approached Brian Tracy when Brian was struggling 08:00 – It was 2001, when Eric started working with Brian at no cost 08:16 – Eric shares the difference of Gary Vaynerchuk and Brian Tracy 09:08 – After working with Brian for more than 10 years, gurus are asking Eric if he can work for them 09:20 – Eric had a talk with Brian about him working with other gurus 10:00 – The brands that are going after Brandetize 10:40 – 2015 total revenue is close to $4M and 2016 is close to $5M 10:55 – 28 employees 11:16 – Brandetize doesn't have a MRR 12:30 – Eric predicts that Brendon Burchard will be the next Tony Robbins 12:56 – Brian Tracy brings the most revenue to Brandetize 13:50 – Eric shares their offer to the brands 16:10 – The Famous Five 3 Key Points: Have an open mind, be humble, and follow your passions. Even if you have a significant fall—this does not stop you from coming back. Offering your services for free can help you gain more in the end.