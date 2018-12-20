Podcast / The Top
EP 550: Attentive Raises $150K in Portugal to Solve Sales Problem with CEO Daniel Araujo
Daniel Araujo. He’s the CEO at Attentive.US – a competitive intelligence platform that gives real-time information to teams that use SalesForce, Hubspot, Pipedrive or Full Contact. He’s the next Googler, loves data visualization and all things technology. Famous Five: Favorite Book? – Peak What CEO do you follow? –  Jeff Bezos Favorite online tool? — HubSpot Do you get 8 hours of sleep?— Roughly If you could let your 20-year old self, know one thing, what would it be? – Daniel would tell himself to learn as fast as he can   Time Stamped Show Notes: 01:42 – Nathan introduces Daniel to the show 02:10 – Attentive is a SaaS platform that integrates with CRMs 02:20 – Attentive alway looks for information and updates in real-time 02:42 – Attentive offers monthly subscriptions and an additional setup fee for clients who want to use other CRMs 03:03 – Average customer pay per month 03:16 – The integration is a one-time fee and will depend on the client’s preferences 03:55 – Attentive does track every person that is in your pipeline 04:40 – Every behavior of a lead notifies the user 05:00 – Daniel shares what their setup looks like 05:09 – The information that needs to be filled out for the setup are on the website 05:44 – There are clients who will give a list of companies they want to track 06:21 – Number of paying customers monthly 06:37 – Attentive just launched a new interface 07:00 – MRR 07:08 – Team size is 5 which includes a newly hired Head of Growth 08:00 – Attentive has raised $150K 08:12 – The first $100K was from a big VC in Portugal and the rest is from an advisor round 08:50 – There are key people who are helping build Attentive 09:00 – Initially, it was convertible note but everything is converted to equity now 09:19 – The valuation conversation with an Angel investor 10:05 – Daniel shares how he started raising Attentive’s capital 10:28 – There are still people who are using Attentive’s Slack bot for free 10:38 – The investors believe that Attentive could grow 10:58 – 10% of the company is for the investors, the rest belongs to the 3 founders of Attentive 11:17 – Daniel shares how the 3 founders split the rest of the company 11:40 – Daniel wants to move Attentive to the US because they want to compete in that  market 12:10 – Daniel will focus on having an MRR of $5-10K before raising another round 12:40 – Valuation for Series A will depend on the metrics 13:50 – Attentive is trying to get on the Boulder acceleration program 15:20 – The Famous Five   3 Key Points: Believe in your product so that other people, too, will believe in it. Deciding the valuation for another raising depends on the MRR or the metrics. Learn as FAST as you can.   Resources Mentioned: Acuity Scheduling – Nathan uses Acuity to schedule his podcast interviews and appointments Drip – Nathan uses Drip’s email automation platform and visual campaign builder to build his sales funnel Toptal – Nathan found his development team using Toptal for his new business Send Later. He was able to keep 100% equity and didn’t have to hire a co-founder due to the quality of Toptal Host Gator – The site Nathan uses to buy his domain names and hosting for the cheapest price possible. Audible – Nathan uses Audible when he’s driving from Austin to San Antonio (1.5-hour drive) to listen to audio books. The Top Inbox  – The site Nathan uses to schedule emails to be sent later, set reminders in inbox, track opens, and follow-up with email sequences Jamf – Jamf helped Nathan keep his Macbook Air 11” secure even when he left it in the airplane’s back seat pocket Show Notes provided by Mallard Creatives
