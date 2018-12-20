



The Top

EP 550: Attentive Raises $150K in Portugal to Solve Sales Problem with CEO Daniel Araujo

Daniel Araujo. He's the CEO at Attentive.US – a competitive intelligence platform that gives real-time information to teams that use SalesForce, Hubspot, Pipedrive or Full Contact. He's the next Googler, loves data visualization and all things technology.

Time Stamped Show Notes: 01:42 – Nathan introduces Daniel to the show 02:10 – Attentive is a SaaS platform that integrates with CRMs 02:20 – Attentive alway looks for information and updates in real-time 02:42 – Attentive offers monthly subscriptions and an additional setup fee for clients who want to use other CRMs 03:03 – Average customer pay per month 03:16 – The integration is a one-time fee and will depend on the client's preferences 03:55 – Attentive does track every person that is in your pipeline 04:40 – Every behavior of a lead notifies the user 05:00 – Daniel shares what their setup looks like 05:09 – The information that needs to be filled out for the setup are on the website 05:44 – There are clients who will give a list of companies they want to track 06:21 – Number of paying customers monthly 06:37 – Attentive just launched a new interface 07:00 – MRR 07:08 – Team size is 5 which includes a newly hired Head of Growth 08:00 – Attentive has raised $150K 08:12 – The first $100K was from a big VC in Portugal and the rest is from an advisor round 08:50 – There are key people who are helping build Attentive 09:00 – Initially, it was convertible note but everything is converted to equity now 09:19 – The valuation conversation with an Angel investor 10:05 – Daniel shares how he started raising Attentive's capital 10:28 – There are still people who are using Attentive's Slack bot for free 10:38 – The investors believe that Attentive could grow 10:58 – 10% of the company is for the investors, the rest belongs to the 3 founders of Attentive 11:17 – Daniel shares how the 3 founders split the rest of the company 11:40 – Daniel wants to move Attentive to the US because they want to compete in that market 12:10 – Daniel will focus on having an MRR of $5-10K before raising another round 12:40 – Valuation for Series A will depend on the metrics 13:50 – Attentive is trying to get on the Boulder acceleration program

3 Key Points: Believe in your product so that other people, too, will believe in it. Deciding the valuation for another raising depends on the MRR or the metrics. Learn as FAST as you can.