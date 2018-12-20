



The Top

EP 548: $200M FinTech Fund Bullish on Kabbage with Santander Innoventures Partner Manuel Silva

Manuel Silva. He’s a partner at Santander InnoVenture. Prior to that, he was the founding member of BBVA Ventures which focused on lending, new platforms, financial inclusion, and private banking. He’s worked across Latin America and Europe and holds a BA in Business Administration from CUNEF, a MSc in Political Science, and a MPhil in Development Economics. Famous Five: Favorite Book? – N/A What CEO do you follow? – Rob Frohwein Favorite online tool? — Crunchbase Do you get 8 hours of sleep?— No If you could let your 20-year old self, know one thing, what would it be? – “There’s so much to do in this world” Time Stamped Show Notes: 01:40 – Nathan introduces Manuel to the show 02:25 – Manuel is involved in all investments at Santander 03:10 – Manuel is separate from the Santander group 03:31 – Manuel facilitates the relationship across the banks 03:48 – The banks refer to the Santander’s franchises all over the world 04:24 – Manuel shares how they worked with Kabbage 05:01 – “It’s a successful investment, it’s a successful partnership” 05:20 – Kabbage is the perfect example of how Santander wants to work 05:30 – The fund size for innoventure at Santander 06:45 – Manuel shares how Santander plays in the venture capital world 06:48 – Santander does equity investment only 08:05 – Santander works out the opportunities for the CEO and the company 08:55 – The companies in Santander’s portfolio is not complete because there are still companies unannounced 10:00 – Manuel shares how they work in the round and in the FinTech space 10:03 – FinTech space has a level of maturity and density in entrepreneurship 11:00 – Companies that Santander have invested in are data driven 12:13 – Santander wants banks to partner with startups so that these companies can access the reach these banks have 14:30 – The Famous Five 3 Key Points: FinTech has the maturity to deal with the problems that come up in the industry—this sets them apart. Santander exists to bring together a partnership between banks and startups. Be focused in your task and goals as there’s so much to do. Resources Mentioned: Acuity Scheduling – Nathan uses Acuity to schedule his podcast interviews and appointments Drip – Nathan uses Drip’s email automation platform and visual campaign builder to build his sales funnel Toptal – Nathan found his development team using Toptal for his new business Send Later. He was able to keep 100% equity and didn’t have to hire a co-founder due to the quality of Toptal Host Gator – The site Nathan uses to buy his domain names and hosting for the cheapest price possible and giving FREE money now from Nathan. Audible – Nathan uses Audible when he’s driving from Austin to San Antonio (1.5-hour drive) to listen to audio books. The Top Inbox – The site Nathan uses to schedule emails to be sent later, set reminders in inbox, track opens, and follow-up with email sequences Jamf – Jamf helped Nathan keep his Macbook Air 11” secure even when he left it in the airplane’s back seat pocket Show Notes provided by Mallard Creatives