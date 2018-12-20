Podcast / The Top
The Top
The Top
EP 547: Handshake.com Raises $24M, Helping 1000+ Customers Manage Store Product Purchasing with CEO Glen Coates
Glen Coates. He’s the co-founder and CEO of Handshake. It focuses on putting the right product on every shelf in every store. He goes between Sydney, San Diego and New York City. Famous Five: Favorite Book? – The Five Dysfunctions of a Team What CEO do you follow? – Dave Yarnold Favorite online tool? — Boomerang for Gmail Do you get 8 hours of sleep?— Yes If you could let your 20-year old self, know one thing, what would it be? – Glen wished he knew how intense running this company was going to be and to spend a lot more time making music and going surfing.   Time Stamped Show Notes: 01:37 – Nathan introduces Glen to the show 02:15 – Handshake is about getting the right product on every shelf, in the world 03:30 – Handshake brings the Amazon-like buying and selling platform to businesses 03:55 – Handshake Rep is the mobile app used by sales reps who work for the brand 04:21 – Handshake Direct is the mobile and web-based ecommerce for B2B 05:00 – Handshake is a SaaS business and they sell to manufacturers and distributors 05:10 – Handshake’s customers are the manufacturers, distributors, and their customers who log into Handshake 05:22 – Handshake has a similar model to Salesforce 05:40 – Glen started working with Handshake in 2010 and got their first customer in 2011 05:51 – First year revenue 06:16 – Average number of customers at the moment 06:51 – The pricing model is per seat per year for Handshake Rep, Handshake Direct is made-to-order 07:37 – Average customer pay per month 08:24 – December 2016: total average revenue range 09:35 – Handshake used to have monthly contracts 09:59 – Most of the contracts now are annual contracts 10:07 – Total capital raised is around $24M inclusive of Series B 10:29 – Series B closed in February 2016 10:40 – Handshake isn’t in any acquisition talk 12:03 – What Glen and his team is building is grand in scale and requires a lot of hard work 12:44 – Team size and location 13:05 – Glen shares the number of people per team 14:10 – LTV 14:15 – “I don’t think much about lifetime value” 16:51 – “I care about delivering 100% growth with a better payback period than I care about delivering 200% growth with like a terrible payback period” 17:05 – Handshake growth is 100% annual 17:30 – Glen shares the flagged payback period in VC communities 18:48 – Glen is currently burning close to $500K a month 18:56 – Glen thinks that it should take at least 6 months before having to raise again 19:50 – Glen usually raises for a couple of years and each time he raises gives them 2 years of runway 20:15 – Gross annual customer churn 20:30 – Churn has come down when they shifted their market 21:25 – Glen shares what they did to combat high monthly churn 22:38 – Handshake always has a negative revenue churn 23:30 – Glen wouldn’t sell Handshake for Nathan’s sample offer 25:10 – The Famous Five   3 Key Points: It’s difficult to create a SaaS that is web-based and mobile-based – it takes hard work. Delivering 100% growth with a better payback period is better than delivering 200% growth with a terrible payback period. Raising usually takes 6 months and it is the CEO’s responsibility to decide how he can leverage each raise.   Resources Mentioned: Acuity Scheduling – Nathan uses Acuity to schedule his podcast interviews and appointments Drip – Nathan uses Drip’s email automation platform and visual campaign builder to build his sales funnel Toptal – Nathan found his development team using Toptal for his new business Send Later. He was able to keep 100% equity and didn’t have to hire a co-founder due to the quality of Toptal Host Gator – The site Nathan uses to buy his domain names and hosting for the cheapest price possible. Audible – Nathan uses Audible when he’s driving from Austin to San Antonio (1.5-hour drive) to listen to audio books. The Top Inbox  – The site Nathan uses to schedule emails to be sent later, set reminders in inbox, track opens, and follow-up with email sequences Jamf – Jamf helped Nathan keep his Macbook Air 11” secure even when he left it in the airplane’s back seat pocket Show Notes provided by Mallard Creatives
Play
Title
1244 Why Freshbooks CEO was Anti-VC, then Raised $75m
1243 Infusionsoft North of $100m in ARR, Details of Mars Mission to 5m SMB Customers
1242 How AdRoll Launched New RollWorks Product, Added $2m in ARR in 4 Months
1241 His New Way to Prospect Just Passed $1m in ARR, $5.4m Raised
1240 Everlance Passes $150k in MRR, Saves 30,000 Customers Big Time Tax Dollars
1239 SailThru raised $50m, now profitable, 20% yoy growth, whats next?
1238 With $50k in MRR, They Help Building Developers Scale
1237 Why He Gave Up $5m Agency for Customer Data SaaS Play
1236 He's Currently Raising $3m on $13m Pre, Will He Get The Valuation He Wants?
1235 How He's Hit 2% Gross Logo Churn in SMB SEO Tech Space
1234 How He Bootstrapped to $160m in ARR in HR Space
1233 With 4m Customers, $4b Transfered Every Month, is Transferwise The Cheaper Bank Of The Future?
1232 I should have sold my first company sooner, now LeadDyno $1m+
1231 How He Launched Channel Partnership on Day 1 After Losing Millions
1230 Collibra passes $60m in ARR, $133m Raised for Data Governance
1229 This Single Mom is Turning Mexican Propane Industry on its Head
1228 SwiftPage ACT CEO "We're 1-2 Years Away from $100M in ARR"
1227 Would $24m ARR Dashlane Ever Merge with LastPass?
1226 How GrowSumo is Covering Base Expenses While Growing Performance Based Revenue
1225 Enterprise Management Company Alfresco Passes $100M ARR, IPO Next?
1224 CrispThinking passes $10m in ARR helping Enterprise Manage Social Media
1223 Just $1m Raised and $1m+ in MRR as Formstack Grows in Indianapolis
1222 Workable CEO on Saying "No" to Acquisition Offers, $20m+ in ARR
1221 JaneApp Raises $0 Dollars, Passes $4.7m in ARR Helping Patients Schedule Sessions
1220 How He Shields Himself from SMB Churn with 1200 Resellers, $2.3m/mo in Revenue
1219 Will Prosperworks and it's 10,000 Paying Customers Win CRM Wars?
1218 This Browser Notification Company Just Hit 400 Customers, $600k ARR
1217 We've increased employee retention 30% at call centers
1216 PandaDoc CEO: "We've passed $1m in monthly bookings"
1215 Cloudability CEO: We're Past $20m in ARR, 11% of Total AWS Spend

All Series

How Success Happens

How Success Happens

How Success Happens chats with Polar Explorers, ultra marathoners, authors, artists and a range of other unique personalities to better understand the traits that make excellence possible.
More Details
The Top

The Top

Listen to The Top if you want to hear from the worlds TOP entrepreneurs on how much they sold last month, how they are selling it, and what they are selling - 7 days a week in 20 minute interviews!
More Details
The Playbook

The Playbook

Hosted by Dave Meltzer, The Playbook features sports icons who are using their post-athletic careers to enter the world of entrepreneurship.
More Details
Problem Solvers

Problem Solvers

Problem Solvers with Jason Feifer features business owners and CEOs who went through a crippling business problem and came out the other side bigger and stronger. Feifer, Entrepreneur’s Editor in Chief, pulls these stories out so other business can avoid the same crippling problems.
More Details
Entrepreneur Weekly

Entrepreneur Weekly

Entrepreneur Weekly, hosted by award-winning broadcast professional, Alan Taylor, equips fans with the critical information necessary to grow their business.
More Details

Hear the dynamic voices behind our featured podcasts. Our hosts interview experts in the field, founders who solved real problems in their businesses, sports icons that translated their success on the field into serial business achievements, and influencers that help us understand what makes excellence possible.

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.