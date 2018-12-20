



EP 546: The Pitch Made $80k in Year 1 Sponsor Revenue, 700,000 Downloads with Producer Josh Muccio

Josh Muccio: He's the host of The Pitch Podcast and he recently launched Season 2 on January 11th. Before The Pitch Podcast, he was the founder of iHeart Repair, which he sold in 2014. He is a father of 2, soon to be 3. Josh is 29 and he loves the tech world. He's in Florida and loves skiing and takes 2 ski trips every winter. Famous Five: Favorite Book? – The Slight Edge What CEO do you follow? – Nicholas Quah Favorite online tool? — Slack and Google Drive Do you get 8 hours of sleep?— Yes If you could let your 20-year old self, know one thing, what would it be? – "To create more stuff and just put it out there" Time Stamped Show Notes: 01:38 – Nathan introduces Josh to the show 02:35 – The Pitch Podcast is similar to the TV show SharkTank 02:53 – Season 2 is where investments happen on air 03:05 – Josh shares why Season 1 of The Pitch Podcast was challenging 03:40 – Sheel is Josh's co-host 04:09 – Josh discusses iHeart Repair 05:20 – iHeart Repair was sold in 2014 05:25 – Revenue was around $750K annually 05:59 – Josh just didn't see his future with iHeart Repair 06:25 – Josh had a broker who helped him with the exit 06:43 – MTechRepair bought iHeart Repair 07:12 – Josh did the Wordpress site for iHeart Repair 07:35 – Josh installed Woocommerce in iHeart Repair's site 08:30 – Josh shares what happened after the exit 08:50 – Josh shares how he met Sheel 09:10 – Josh had a dream that he was going to have a podcast 09:30 – Josh shares how he met Spencer Handly of Blab 09:52 – The start of the daily hunt 10:45 – Josh shares how Sheel approached him 11:25 – The advertisers in the podcast are the main revenue stream 12:00 – Nathan asks Josh for his feedback regarding promoting his product 12:49 – Josh plans to stay in their business model 12:54 – Average revenue for Season 1 of The Pitch Podcast 13:11 – Season 2 pre-sold revenue 13:30 – There are 2 advertisers per show 14:15 – 250K total downloads for Season 1 14:42 – The idea of Season 2 15:13 – The amount Josh spent on his Facebook ad trial 15:31 – Press is the most successful growth channel for The Pitch Podcast 16:07 – If Season 2 flops, Josh would stop the podcast 16:25 – Nathan makes an offer to Josh 18:51 – The Famous Five 3 Key Points: The services market is tedious and requires a thorough study. If you don't see your future in it – put an END to it. Do NOT hesitate to create more and put it out there.