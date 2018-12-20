



The Top

EP 545: Unomy Raises $3.4M, $160k MRR Helping Businesses Get Leads with CEO Gal Harzvi

Gal Har-Zvi: He's a passionate entrepreneur who lives and breathes B2B sales, marketing, and everything in between. He's one of the founders of Valueshine Ventures, the technology holdings company and a successful online marketer for various software categories and verticals. He's currently the CEO and founder of the company called Unomy. Famous Five: Favorite Book? – Pitch Anything What CEO do you follow? – N/A Favorite online tool? — Calendly, ZoomUS, Yesware, SalesLoft, Boomerang Do you get 8 hours of sleep?— No If you could let your 20-year old self, know one thing, what would it be? – "Just do whatever you love and are passionate about and everything will be good" Time Stamped Show Notes: 01:42 – Nathan introduces Gal to the show 02:14 – Unomy provides sales intelligence solutions 02:27 – Unomy makes money by selling annual subscriptions 02:40 – Unomy was launched in 2014 02:53 – Raised capital after 6 months 03:00 – Launched the current version focused on enterprise sales a year ago 03:25 – First year revenue 04:05 – Unomy currently changed their business model because the first one was not successful 04:21 – 2015 revenue 04:36 – 2016 revenue goal 05:03 – Unomy currently has mid-market businesses, but gradually switching to larger accounts 05:36 – Average customer pay annually 05:49 – Average number of current customers 05:58 – Unomy has currently raised capital 06:08 – Unomy did a seed round and a few convertible notes 06:18 – Unomy is going to raise a Series A 06:39 – Gal shares why they are raising capital 06:56 – Unomy's competitors are raising capital as well 07:21 – Unomy will probably raise $5-6M 07:40 – Unomy's valuation 08:33 – In any round, a founder should expect to lose anywhere between 25-35% of their company 09:17 – Gal and Nathan discuss what an average deal is 09:45 – There are a lot of VCs in Israel 10:20 – Unomy has 3 branches 10:48 – Team size is 24 10:56 – Gross annual churn 11:35 – Customer's LTV 12:02 – CAC 13:20 – Number of companies in Unomy's database 13:58 – Gal shares what makes them better than their competitors 15:00 – Unomy has a variety of categories 15:30 – Unomy was founded to help sales companies, not investors 16:06 – Unomy uses more sources than others 17:19 – Unomy has a guarantee and if you get a bounce email, you can get your money back 17:38 – Unomy does real-time verification 19:10 – The Famous Five 3 Key Points: In any round, a founder should expect to lose anywhere between 25-35% of their company. A company should focus on why it was founded in the first place. Do what you love and are passionate about and the rest will take care of itself.