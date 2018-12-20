



EP 544: RevBoss $700k 2015 Revenue, Now $90k MRR to Help Customers Drive Revenue with CEO Eric Boggs

Eric Boggs: He’s the CEO at RevBoss – a sales prospecting SaaS company. RevBoss helps B2B sales teams grow pipelines and win more customers. Prior to RevBoss, he was the founder and CEO at Argyle Social and was a one-man sales team at Bronto Software. Eric is in North Carolina with his wife and 3 small children. Famous Five: Favorite Book? – The Hard Things About Hard Things What CEO do you follow? – Matt Williamson Favorite online tool? – Stripe Do you get 8 hours of sleep? – No If you could let your 20-year old self, know one thing, what would it be? – “To not worry so much about the long term—that things just have a way of working themselves out” Time Stamped Show Notes: 01:35 – Nathan introduces Eric to the show 02:10 – Eric shares what happened to Argyle 02:42 – Argyle raised $1.5M 03:52 – Argyle’s buyers 05:32 – Eric was only 22 when joined he Bronto 05:39 – Eric was a one-man sales team for 2 and half years 06:32 – Eric went to business school after Bronto 07:05 – Bronto is now an Oracle company 07:12 – RevBoss is a SaaS company that helps B2B seller relations find more prospects and win more customers 07:45 – In between the Argyle wind down and RevBoss, Eric was a consultant for a year 08:20 – RevBoss’ competitors 09:20 – RevBoss started as a services company and launched in September 2016 09:47 – Building a services business is easy, growing it is hard and turning it into a SaaS business is much harder 10:26 – Eric shares the weird things he encounters in the business 11:07 – “We’re cannibalizing ourselves a little bit” in the short term, in regards to services revenue vs. recurring Saas revenue 12:12 – Average customer pay per month 12:28 – Weighted MRR 12:39 – RevBoss raised a seed round for $1.1M 13:45 – Eric sold 20% of the business for $1.1M 14:50 – Total 2015 revenue 15:01 – Team size and location 15:41 – Projected LTV 16:27 – CAC 16:34 – All inbound sales 17:20 – Gross churn 17:59 – Eric plans for the worst after his experience with Argyle 19:50 – The Famous Five 3 Key Points: Recurring SaaS revenue will beat out services revenue in the long run. Your worst experiences are your greatest teachers. Don’t worry too much about the long term—things just have a way of working themselves out. Resources Mentioned: Acuity Scheduling – Nathan uses Acuity to schedule his podcast interviews and appointments Drip – Nathan uses Drip’s email automation platform and visual campaign builder to build his sales funnel Toptal – Nathan found his development team using Toptal for his new business Send Later. He was able to keep 100% equity and didn’t have to hire a co-founder due to the quality of Toptal Host Gator – The site Nathan uses to buy his domain names and hosting for the cheapest price possible. Audible – Nathan uses Audible when he’s driving from Austin to San Antonio (1.5-hour drive) to listen to audio books. The Top Inbox – The site Nathan uses to schedule emails to be sent later, set reminders in inbox, track opens, and follow-up with email sequences Jamf – Jamf helped Nathan keep his Macbook Air 11” secure even when he left it in the airplane’s back seat pocket Show Notes provided by Mallard Creatives