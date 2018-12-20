



EP 543: Bant CEO Hits $32K MRR, Helping Companies Get Higher Quality Leads with CEO Andrei Breaz

Episode 543 Summary: In Episode #543, Nathan interviews Andrei Breaz. He's the founder and CEO of Bant.io which is a B2B leads company. Before that, he was the founder of Keptify, which was acquired by Well Investments. He also worked as the CTO of Harty Hanks and is highly experienced in the B2B sales space. Famous Five: Favorite Book? – Think and Grow Rich What CEO do you follow? – Anthony Robbins and Elon Musk Favorite online tool? — Trello Do you get 8 hours of sleep?— No If you could let your 20-year old self, know one thing, what would it be? – Andrei wished he would have caught the entrepreneurial bug sooner Time Stamped Show Notes: 01:50 – Nathan introduces Andrei to the show 02:25 – Bant initiates conversations for companies with their ideal prospects 03:10 – Bant is a service model and not a SaaS model 03:47 – Bant is on the prospecting and lead generation stage 04:05 – Bant doesn't sell data 04:10 – Bant uses the data they generate using their own software 04:35 – The distinct data points that Bant uses 05:10 – Average customer pay per month is $1200 05:39 – The price reflects a medium plan which is a customized plan 05:44 – There's 100% money-back guarantee 06:00 – Andrei shares their definition of a hot lead 07:13 – Bant was launched in early 2015 07:30 – Bant is self-funded 08:00 – Number of current customers 09:08 – MRR 09:30 – Andrei is aiming for $1.5M next year 09:34 – 2015 total revenue 10:10 – Bant's actual clients 10:25 – Most are SMBs 10:50 – Team size and location 11:10 – Bant gets their customers from referrals and word of mouth 11:30 – Bant ran a $ 200 adword campaign when they started 11:41 – Andrei shares Bant's process 12:28 – LTV 12:55 – Bant's CAC is marginal 13:10 – No sales team, but there are account managers 14:18 – Monthly gross customer churn 15:10 – Bant has their own database and has researchers who validate their leads 15:55 – 8 contractors on research 16:03 – 3rd party data apps that Bant is using including Builtwith 16:50 – Andrei shares LinkedIn as one of their main data sources 17:15 – Andrei shares his thoughts regarding LinkedIn being acquired by Microsoft 18:55 – The Famous Five 3 Key Points: Do NOT rely on just one large source of data, have a variety of sources. Businesses can spend less time hiring the right people if they go through right channels providing the right prospects. Once the entrepreneurial bug bites you—just go for it.