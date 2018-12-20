



The Top

EP 540: Cliently Hits $8k MRR, Aims for $5m Valuation Next Round with CEO Spencer Farber

Spencer Farber. He is the CEO and founder of Cliently and he’s been in the industry for 10+ years working across many spaces. He discovered one thing—the constant pain for companies is to define creative ways to generate leads and THAT is what he’s trying to solve with Cliently. Famous Five: Favorite Book? – Marc Benioff’s books What CEO do you follow? – Mikita Mikado Favorite online tool? — Trello Do you get 8 hours of sleep?— No If you could let your 20-year old self, know one thing, what would it be? – People are going to throw curveballs and you just need to understand how to deal with them Time Stamped Show Notes: 01:42 – Nathan introduces Spencer to the show 02:12 – Cliently helps a client engage with prospects 02:23 – A lead is only valuable if you’re able to do something with it 02:33 – Cliently is a SaaS model 02:40 – Cliently’s subscription plans starts at $99 to $599 a month 02:50 – Average RPU 03:18 – There are clients who pay annually 03:45 – They currently have 70-80 customers 04:02 – Cliently is bootstrapped with $30K and friends and family with $75K 04:22 – Cliently was launched in February 2016 05:00 – Spencer shares about a client in Australia and how they are using Cliently 05:20 – The client is BigReviewTV 05:28 – Cliently creates custom campaigns for them 06:10 – “We are not trying to be a CRM but we are trying to put the pieces together that are essentially going to help engagement” 06:45 – Cliently is using different APIs 07:00 – Spencer is looking to partner with Bond.co in the future 07:21 – Spencer shares how Cliently is going to beat the “other guys” in their space 08:12 - Spencer wanted to raise capital 08:54 – Cliently is using multiple sources for their leads 09:49 – Cliently’s target MRR 09:58 – Spencer would raise $500K on an equity round 10:30 – Spencer would give up 10-15% to get the target MRR 11:06 – Spencer shares how Cliently’s system is unique 11:34 – Team size 12:05 – Gross customer churn 13:05 – Team location 15:00 – The Famous Five 17:18 – Connect with Spencer through email 3 Key Points: A lead is only valuable if you’re able to do something with it. Stand out in your space—give your client more reasons to stick with you. If you have a dream, pursue it. Resources Mentioned: Acuity Scheduling – Nathan uses Acuity to schedule his podcast interviews and appointments Drip – Nathan uses Drip’s email automation platform and visual campaign builder to build his sales funnel Toptal – Nathan found his development team using Toptal for his new business Send Later. He was able to keep 100% equity and didn’t have to hire a co-founder due to the quality of Toptal Host Gator – The site Nathan uses to buy his domain names and hosting for the cheapest price possible. Audible – Nathan uses Audible when he’s driving from Austin to San Antonio (1.5-hour drive) to listen to audio books. The Top Inbox – The site Nathan uses to schedule emails to be sent later, set reminders in inbox, track opens, and follow-up with email sequences Jamf – Jamf helped Nathan keep his Macbook Air 11” secure even when he left it in the airplane’s back seat pocket Spencer@Cliently.com – Spencer’s email address Show Notes provided by Mallard Creatives