EP 538: Nexd.io Raises $1m Pre-Rev, Aims $6M Series A For Smart Sales Automation with Founder James and CEO Larry
James and Larry of Nexd.io. James is the founder and the Chief Stratgey Officer of Next.io and has previously worked with IBM, Socialware, SailPoint Techologies. He has studied at Berkeley and now builds softwares that help people everyday. Larry is the President and CEO of Nexd and is highly experienced in leadership and operations.  Famous Five: Favorite Book? – Peopleware (James) What CEO do you follow? –  Jeff Miller (Larry) Favorite online tool? — Clearbit (James) Do you get 8 hours of sleep?— Yes (Larry) If you could let your 20-year old self, know one thing, what would it be? – James wished he built a network. Larry would tell himself that the most important thing is execution.   Time Stamped Show Notes: 01:42 – Nathan introduces James and Larry to the show 02:10 – Larry just joined Nexd and he’s the new CEO 02:26 – Larry helps James build a business around the idea 02:34 – Larry’s background is multiple CEO 03:35 – James shares why he brought Larry in 03:59 – Nexd was founded 14 months ago 05:23 – Nexd’s space is analytics 05:45 – Nexd analyzes which emails are effective 05:55 – Nexd is currently on pre-revenue 06:00 – Nexd raised a million dollars on a seed round 06:10 – It is a convertible note 06:12 – Nexd did 2 convertible notes 07:10 – Larry discusses what he thinks about CEOs and founders not being on good terms in a company 07:20 – Larry has been an advisor to VCs 07:30 – Larry shares his advice to entrepreneurs 07:56 – Founders and CEOs should agree on who is going to drive the steering wheel 08:43 – Larry shares how he and James would represent the company in a sample article with TechCrunch 09:15 – Larry shares how they would resolve a possible disagreement in a seed round 10:17 – It was James’ own decision to get a CEO 10:48 – On the technical side, there is another co-founder 11:10 – “What Nexd is doing is going to be a game changer” 11:32 – Nexd targets sales manager and sales reps 12:58 – James and his co founder’s background is enterprise integration problems 13:20 – “We’re trying to be a system of engagement for multiples systems of work” 13:43 – Target for Series A is $6-7M 14:08 – A minimal viable product is needed to step forward—a pilot that has been tested 15:50 – Nexd is not interested on a quick exit and they are going to be the next great company 17:50 – The Famous Five   3 Key Points: Choose someone who can do something you’re not good at and who you respect. Founders and CEOs should agree on who’s going to drive the steering wheel – if issues come up, own your mistakes and deal with it. You need a minimal viable product with validation from potential customers to move forward with your business.    Resources Mentioned: Acuity Scheduling – Nathan uses Acuity to schedule his podcast interviews and appointments Drip – Nathan uses Drip’s email automation platform and visual campaign builder to build his sales funnel Toptal – Nathan found his development team using Toptal for his new business Send Later. He was able to keep 100% equity and didn’t have to hire a co-founder due to the quality of Toptal Host Gator – The site Nathan uses to buy his domain names and hosting for the cheapest price possible. Audible – Nathan uses Audible when he’s driving from Austin to San Antonio (1.5-hour drive) to listen to audio books. The Top Inbox  – The site Nathan uses to schedule emails to be sent later, set reminders in inbox, track opens, and follow-up with email sequences Jamf – Jamf helped Nathan keep his Macbook Air 11” secure even when he left it in the airplane’s back seat pocket Show Notes provided by Mallard Creatives
How Success Happens chats with Polar Explorers, ultra marathoners, authors, artists and a range of other unique personalities to better understand the traits that make excellence possible.
Listen to The Top if you want to hear from the worlds TOP entrepreneurs on how much they sold last month, how they are selling it, and what they are selling - 7 days a week in 20 minute interviews!
Hosted by Dave Meltzer, The Playbook features sports icons who are using their post-athletic careers to enter the world of entrepreneurship.
Problem Solvers with Jason Feifer features business owners and CEOs who went through a crippling business problem and came out the other side bigger and stronger. Feifer, Entrepreneur’s Editor in Chief, pulls these stories out so other business can avoid the same crippling problems.
Entrepreneur Weekly, hosted by award-winning broadcast professional, Alan Taylor, equips fans with the critical information necessary to grow their business.
