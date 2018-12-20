Podcast / The Top
EP 537: Raised $150k Then CTO Left, Now He's Cruising $30k MRR with LeadFuze CEO Justin McGill
Justin McGill. He’s an entrepreneur and owned a startup in 2008 when he started a digital agency. After he scaled that out, he launched LeadFuze – a B2B lead generation platform. He’s also the co-host of Zero to Scale Podcast which gives us a behind the scenes look at growing a startup with 200K per month in MRR. Famous Five: Favorite Book? – The Ultimate Sales Machine What CEO do you follow? –  Elon Musk Favorite online tool? — ZenPayroll which is now Gusto and bench.co Do you get 8 hours of sleep?— No If you could let your 20-year old self, know one thing, what would it be? – Justin would’ve told himself that entrepreneurship was a path in life he could take   Time Stamped Show Notes: 01:50 – Nathan introduces Justin to the show 02:15 – LeadFuze is a software platform 02:21 – LeadFuze allows to you to search for contact information and automate the outreach to ideal and prospective customers—turning them into possible sales opportunities 02:35 – LeadFuze is a subscription-based company 02:55 – Average MRR is $175 03:08 – Early stage companies are using LeadFuze 03:25 – Average number of customers 03:45 – LeadFuze started off completely  bootstrapped and had a small raise of $150K 03:56 – Two of three investors are Rob Walling of Drip and David Hauser of Grasshopper 04:26 – Justin shares why he decided to take capital 04:43 – Justin did a small equity round 06:10 – If you’re trying to grow your sales, LeadFuze can help you 06:43 – LeadFuze is web-based 07:00 – LeadFuze wants to focus exclusively on lead generation 07:24 – LeadFuze is a software with a service 08:14 – Gross customer churn and revenue churn 08:35 – “Customers stay for 6 months or so” 09:15 – Why not just charge $175 upfront? 09:31 – LeadFuze is currently a product company without engineering help 09:47 – Justin is trying to look for a CTO 10:58 – Justin shares why his CTO left 11:57 – Current team size on remote 12:18 – About to open an office in Phoenix, AZ 12:30 – LeadFuze has 3 co-founders, one who was Justin’s sales coach 13:55 – CAC 14:05 – Around $300 14:28 – Justin invested in content and that is what driving the signups at the moment 14:50 – LeadFuze offers 20 leads for free 15:02 – 8.5% of the signups convert from free trial to paid 15:10 – Free trial doesn’t require a credit card 15:40 – Total 2015 revenue 15:50 - LeadFuze started totally free 16:11 – Average total cash flow by the end of 2015 is around $250K 16:45 – Some of the sources where LeadFuze pulls data are from ClearBit, Full Contact, and Tower Data 17:23 – Hit Justin up on Twitter 18:55 – The Famous Five   3 Key Points: As a startup, the pay-as-you-go model may be more beneficial than subscription plans. Entrepreneurs need to be more open about their people leaving. Don’t waste time and TAKE the leap as early as you can.   Resources Mentioned: Acuity Scheduling – Nathan uses Acuity to schedule his podcast interviews and appointments Drip – Nathan uses Drip’s email automation platform and visual campaign builder to build his sales funnel Toptal – Nathan found his development team using Toptal for his new business Send Later. He was able to keep 100% equity and didn’t have to hire a co-founder due to the quality of Toptal Host Gator – The site Nathan uses to buy his domain names and hosting for the cheapest price possible. Audible – Nathan uses Audible when he’s driving from Austin to San Antonio (1.5-hour drive) to listen to audio books. The Top Inbox  – The site Nathan uses to schedule emails to be sent later, set reminders in inbox, track opens, and follow-up with email sequences Jamf – Jamf helped Nathan keep his Macbook Air 11” secure even when he left it in the airplane’s back seat pocket ClearBit, Full Contact, and Tower Data Where LeadFuze pulls its data @Jus10McGill – Justin’s Twitter handle Show Notes provided by Mallard Creatives
How Success Happens chats with Polar Explorers, ultra marathoners, authors, artists and a range of other unique personalities to better understand the traits that make excellence possible.
Listen to The Top if you want to hear from the worlds TOP entrepreneurs on how much they sold last month, how they are selling it, and what they are selling - 7 days a week in 20 minute interviews!
Hosted by Dave Meltzer, The Playbook features sports icons who are using their post-athletic careers to enter the world of entrepreneurship.
Problem Solvers with Jason Feifer features business owners and CEOs who went through a crippling business problem and came out the other side bigger and stronger. Feifer, Entrepreneur's Editor in Chief, pulls these stories out so other business can avoid the same crippling problems.
Entrepreneur Weekly, hosted by award-winning broadcast professional, Alan Taylor, equips fans with the critical information necessary to grow their business.
