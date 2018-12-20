Podcast / The Top
The Top
The Top
EP 534: 29yo Radius CEO Raises $100M, Helping Expand B2B Sales Pipelines with Darian Shirazi
Darian Shirazi. He’s the CEO and co-founder of Radius. He was an early employee at Facebook and worked on the” Sell Your Item” Team at eBay. He’s founded, invested, and advised many successful technology companies. Prior to starting Radius, Darian studied Computer Science and Philosophy at UC Berkeley. He’s also a prominent keen speaker at Top of Technology Innovation. Famous Five: Favorite Book? – The Essays of Warren Buffet What CEO do you follow? –  Marc Benioff Favorite online tool? — Yesware Do you get 8 hours of sleep?— No If you could let your 20-year old self, know one thing, what would it be? – “How much harder building the business is  than you originally thought and how once you get to scale how amazing it feels.”   Time Stamped Show Notes: 01:42 – Nathan introduces Darian to the show 02:15 – Darian shares about his time with Facebook 02:30 – Darian’s favorite project on Facebook was Facelift 02:45 – Darian shares what he thinks of Mark Zuckerberg 03:30 – Darian can’t think of a time when Mark was at odds with another team member 03:58 – Radius is about growing pipelines for B2B marketers 04:08 – The customers are typically enterprise and mid-market businesses 04:15 – Radius fixes data  04:30 – Radius’ services 04:48 – The whole foundation of the product starts with the Radius business graph 05:17 – Darian shares how they help the client 05:40 – Darian shares how Radius is different with CB Insights 05:50 – Radius’ data is powered by their customers which allows them to access their CRMs 06:20 – The activity data allows Radius to improve their data 06:50 – Radius doesn’t rely on publicly available data 07:30 – Radius was founded in 2011 and launched in 2013 08:00 – Average number of customers 08:30 – It is not really a seat model 09:10 – Radius has a used cased expansion 09:41 – Team size is currently 150 people 10:00 – Radius has currently raised $100M 10:25 – Radius still has a lot of net capital left 10:42 – Radius’ retention for enterprise customers is around 93% 10:50 – Gross monthly customer churn 11:24 – Darian shares what drives their revenue 11:48 – Radius’s implementation day is only 18 days so customers see the value quickly 12:11 – Radius’ pricing 12:23 – ACV 13:00 – First year revenue 13:25 – Darian has 2 co-founders 14:07 – Radius requires a team 14:28 – Darian hired people from enterprise companies 15:00 – Darian shares Radius’s CAC to LTV ratio 15:36 – Radius’s sales cycle 15:52 – “Customer trust is our number one value” 16:50 – It is difficult to measure CAC to LTV when enterprise companies rely on big  events for marketing 17:53 – Radius’s growth rate 19:14 – Radius’ marketing budget 19:29 – The amount Radius spends on Dreamforce 20:27 – Dreamforce is an incredible way to grow a pipe 20:40 – Is Radius going to be the next Benioff’s acquisition? 21:48 – Darian shares how Microsoft has been an incredible partner for Radius 22:36 – The last funding 23:05 – Darian discusses Radius’ future 23:40 – Follow Darian at Twitter and email him 25:35 – The Famous Five   3 Key Points: It takes a great team to create a great product. Take what you’ve learned from your last employer, be grateful for it, and leave graciously. Acquisition requires planning, an exchange of ideas, and thorough researching.   Resources Mentioned: Acuity Scheduling – Nathan uses Acuity to schedule his podcast interviews and appointments Drip – Nathan uses Drip’s email automation platform and visual campaign builder to build his sales funnel Toptal – Nathan found his development team using Toptal for his new business Send Later. He was able to keep 100% equity and didn’t have to hire a co-founder due to the quality of Toptal Host Gator – The site Nathan uses to buy his domain names and hosting for the cheapest price possible. Audible – Nathan uses Audible when he’s driving from Austin to San Antonio (1.5-hour drive) to listen to audio books. The Top Inbox  – The site Nathan uses to schedule emails to be sent later, set reminders in inbox, track opens, and follow-up with email sequences Jamf – Jamf helped Nathan keep his Macbook Air 11” secure even when he left it in the airplane’s back seat pocket Ceo@Radius.com – Darian’s email address @Darian314 – Darian’s Twitter handle Show Notes provided by Mallard Creatives
Play
Title
1244 Why Freshbooks CEO was Anti-VC, then Raised $75m
1243 Infusionsoft North of $100m in ARR, Details of Mars Mission to 5m SMB Customers
1242 How AdRoll Launched New RollWorks Product, Added $2m in ARR in 4 Months
1241 His New Way to Prospect Just Passed $1m in ARR, $5.4m Raised
1240 Everlance Passes $150k in MRR, Saves 30,000 Customers Big Time Tax Dollars
1239 SailThru raised $50m, now profitable, 20% yoy growth, whats next?
1238 With $50k in MRR, They Help Building Developers Scale
1237 Why He Gave Up $5m Agency for Customer Data SaaS Play
1236 He's Currently Raising $3m on $13m Pre, Will He Get The Valuation He Wants?
1235 How He's Hit 2% Gross Logo Churn in SMB SEO Tech Space
1234 How He Bootstrapped to $160m in ARR in HR Space
1233 With 4m Customers, $4b Transfered Every Month, is Transferwise The Cheaper Bank Of The Future?
1232 I should have sold my first company sooner, now LeadDyno $1m+
1231 How He Launched Channel Partnership on Day 1 After Losing Millions
1230 Collibra passes $60m in ARR, $133m Raised for Data Governance
1229 This Single Mom is Turning Mexican Propane Industry on its Head
1228 SwiftPage ACT CEO "We're 1-2 Years Away from $100M in ARR"
1227 Would $24m ARR Dashlane Ever Merge with LastPass?
1226 How GrowSumo is Covering Base Expenses While Growing Performance Based Revenue
1225 Enterprise Management Company Alfresco Passes $100M ARR, IPO Next?
1224 CrispThinking passes $10m in ARR helping Enterprise Manage Social Media
1223 Just $1m Raised and $1m+ in MRR as Formstack Grows in Indianapolis
1222 Workable CEO on Saying "No" to Acquisition Offers, $20m+ in ARR
1221 JaneApp Raises $0 Dollars, Passes $4.7m in ARR Helping Patients Schedule Sessions
1220 How He Shields Himself from SMB Churn with 1200 Resellers, $2.3m/mo in Revenue
1219 Will Prosperworks and it's 10,000 Paying Customers Win CRM Wars?
1218 This Browser Notification Company Just Hit 400 Customers, $600k ARR
1217 We've increased employee retention 30% at call centers
1216 PandaDoc CEO: "We've passed $1m in monthly bookings"
1215 Cloudability CEO: We're Past $20m in ARR, 11% of Total AWS Spend

All Series

How Success Happens

How Success Happens

How Success Happens chats with Polar Explorers, ultra marathoners, authors, artists and a range of other unique personalities to better understand the traits that make excellence possible.
More Details
The Top

The Top

Listen to The Top if you want to hear from the worlds TOP entrepreneurs on how much they sold last month, how they are selling it, and what they are selling - 7 days a week in 20 minute interviews!
More Details
The Playbook

The Playbook

Hosted by Dave Meltzer, The Playbook features sports icons who are using their post-athletic careers to enter the world of entrepreneurship.
More Details
Problem Solvers

Problem Solvers

Problem Solvers with Jason Feifer features business owners and CEOs who went through a crippling business problem and came out the other side bigger and stronger. Feifer, Entrepreneur’s Editor in Chief, pulls these stories out so other business can avoid the same crippling problems.
More Details
Entrepreneur Weekly

Entrepreneur Weekly

Entrepreneur Weekly, hosted by award-winning broadcast professional, Alan Taylor, equips fans with the critical information necessary to grow their business.
More Details

Hear the dynamic voices behind our featured podcasts. Our hosts interview experts in the field, founders who solved real problems in their businesses, sports icons that translated their success on the field into serial business achievements, and influencers that help us understand what makes excellence possible.

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.