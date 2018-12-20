



EP 533: $1.5M Raised, $100k MRR Helping 800 Customers Manage and Track Documents with CEO Tim Samulet

Tim Saumet. He is the CTO of the company called Tilkee – a SaaS solution software for business proposals, follow ups, and sales process tracking. It is a super hot space. Before that, he was involved with OXFOC Technologies as the CEO. He is also a Manager of General Services in another company and a Project Manager at Travel Due. Famous Five: Favorite Book? –100 Conseils Pratiques Pour Couler sa Boite What CEO do you follow? – Bruno Bonnell and Elon Musk Favorite online tool? — Zapier Do you get 8 hours of sleep?— "Yes" for Kate and "No" for Tim If you could let your 20-year old self, know one thing, what would it be? – Tim would have focused more on personal development Time Stamped Show Notes: 01:37 – Nathan introduces Tim to the show 02:13 – Kate is developing the European market 02:30 – Tim used to be a salesman and it was difficult for him 03:03 – Tilkee is a simple SaaS software to analyze a prospect's behavior 03:30 – Tilkee works with any kind of document 03:50 – Tilkee started as a side project 3 and a half years ago 05:00 – First year revenue was $20K 05:15 – Tilkee is currently serving 800 customers 05:41 – Average customer pay per month 06:20 – December 2015 MRR 07:30 – Tim started with small companies, then progressed to enterprise companies 08:05 – Tim pivoted the product and customer base 08:12 – Tim raised, 2 years ago, a million and a half dollars 08:34 – Tim is thinking of raising more next year 09:08 – Tim won't go to a typical Series A round 09:35 – Employees have a part of the equity 10:15 – Tim wants a raise, but would still want more than 50% of the company 10:37 – Typical valuation in Europe 11:15 – Gross monthly customer churn 12:00 – Kate shares how they find their enterprise deals 13:22 – Tilkee is not doing an e-signature but a u-sign from the European market 14:14 – A customer lifetime value 14:45 – Average CAC 15:45 – Tilkee has an advertisement in one of the biggest French radio stations 16:20 – Current team size is 20 and 15 from them are salespeople 16:42 – Tim shares the stack they have built Tilkee on 17:15 – Kate is currently using Pipedrive to drive Sales 18:35 – Find Tilkee on Twitter and Facebook 20:19 – The Famous Five 3 Key Points: You CAN solve your own problems—you just need to do the work of finding solutions. Raising capital is always an option to take that next step forward for your business. Meditation is a great avenue for personal development. @TilkeeUs – Tilkee's Twitter handle Facebook – Tilkee's Facebook account