EP 530: Shut Down $2m Business, Why with CEO Shawn Livermore

Shawn Livermore. He's an author and technology consultant and more recently, the founder and CEO of tech startup Ziptask which has generated nearly $2M in revenue. He has raised 4 rounds of funding and closed it down to take on new opportunities. Famous Five: Favorite Book? – Tipping Point What CEO do you follow? – Mark Fields Favorite online tool? — Acuity Scheduling Do you get 8 hours of sleep?— No If you could let your 20-year old self, know one thing, what would it be? – "Calculate risk carefully" Time Stamped Show Notes: 02:00 – Nathan introduces Shawn to the show 02:30 – Ziptask is a fully-managed outsourcing with a progressive effort to fix the problem of outsourcing technology projects 03:23 – "We succeeded in the goal, but we failed as a company" 03:31 – Shawn raised 4 seed rounds 04:18 – Shawn also had his day-time clients as a technology consultant 04:50 – Ziptask dissolved in September 2016, and was launched in 2010 05:05 – Ziptask's MRR was $107K 05:30 – Shawn shares why they shut down Ziptask 06:59 – Shawn launched Ziptask prematurely 08:35 – Shawn also did NOT try to sell the business 09:30 – Shawn is now working with Carvana 10:00 – Connect with Shawn through Twitter. Medium and email 10:15 – Shawn is currently working on a book called Obscurity 12:45 – The Famous Five 3 Key Points: The time will come when you have to pull the plug – and when it happens, just do it. Reaching your goal is NOT the peak of success. Calculate risk carefully.