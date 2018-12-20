



EP 529: $10m Raised, Pre-Revenue, Notion.ai Adds AI to Email Messaging with Co-Founder Guy Suter

Guy Suter and he runs Notion.ai. His mission is to improve communication using artificial intelligence. Previously, he co-founded BitLeap and led the product to the world's top selling appliance after 2008 acquisition by Barracuda. He started venture data backup, cloud storage, group chat, file sharing with Copy.com and CRM with Nutshell.com Famous Five: Favorite Book? – Brand New World What CEO do you follow? – Jay Simons Favorite online tool? — Picasso Do you get 8 hours of sleep?— No If you could let your 20-year old self, know one thing, what would it be? – "How early stage capital works...and influence management has been the biggest learning experience" Time Stamped Show Notes: 01:35 – Nathan introduces Guy to the show 02:10 – Guy and his co-founder started with a data backup company 02:46 – Notion.ai is currently on prerevenue 03:00 – Notion.ai started 3 years ago 03:47 – Notion.ai was launched in November 2016 04:18 – Digital communication was problematic 04:55 – Notion.ai has raised a total of around $10M 05:13 – Guy started with a lot of SaaS businesses 06:13 – Guy shares the revenue opportunities for Notion.ai 08:00 – There's a huge barrier in entry to Notion.ai's space 09:00 – Guy discusses the companies that are trying to make another category 09:40 – Notion.ai is beneficial to everyone who uses email to interact 10:40 – "Our goal is not to make the best email app In the world" 11:00 – Notion.ai has features that differentiate them from others and offer value 11:10 – Notion.ai is more "people-centric"; the focus is on relationships and what's important based on the message 11:43 – Average number of downloads 12:09 – Notion.ai helps clean-up inboxes quickly 13:00 – Less than a million but more than tens of thousands of downloads 13:39 – The number of downloads consistently grows daily 13:55 – Team size and location 14:20 – Guy shares why they chose Michigan 15:50 – Notion.ai has someone that was from LinkedIn 16:00 – Connect with Guy through Twitter 17:30 – The Famous Five 3 Key Points: The digital communication space has been problematic and we need a solution. Raising big capital on pre-revenue IS possible, if you have a great product that helps people become more efficient in communicating. Have patience, take time, focus on building the right culture, and get your team on board.