EP 527: Proposify Hits 3200 Customers and $150k in MRR with CEO Kyle Racki

Kyle Racki, co-founder and CEO of Proposify. He's passionate about design, SaaS, and marketing. He loves jamming out to 90s covers/tunes at open mic nights, and also has the unique ability to work in perfectly, cromulent Simpsons' references to any conversation. Famous Five: Favorite Book? – Lean Analytics What CEO do you follow? – Alex Turnbull Favorite online tool? — Heap Analytics Do you get 8 hours of sleep?— Sometimes If you could let your 20-year old self, know one thing, what would it be? – "That it's all going to be okay and…I'm going to give myself a hug" Time Stamped Show Notes: 01:40 – Nathan introduces Kyle to the show 02:24 – Proposify is a SaaS business and it helps people streamline their sales and close more deals 02:40 – Average customer pay per month is $40-$50 02:53 – Current number of customers 03:10 – Average MRR 03:25 – Proposify was launched in 2013 03:35 – Proposify had less than $1000 MRR for 17 months 04:03 – Kyle and his co-founder had an agency 04:22 – Kyle raised $250K in seed capital from a local investor 04:39 – Kyle and his team's pay is around $60K a month during that time 05:40 – Team size is 15 and are located in Halifax, Canada 06:20 – Kyle shares how the startup market is in Halifax 06:50 – Known startup companies from Halifax 07:24 – Kyle does weekly phone calls with customers to check in on them 07:50 – Kyle shares how one of their customers beat VaynerMedia in a proposal 09:15 – How Proposify creates proposals in a flash 09:40 – Proposify's competition 10:04 – Proposify is more focused on the digital agency space 11:25 – Average number of new customers per month 11:50 – Proposify has a free and no-credit card sign-up 12:00 – Proposify does inbound sales, but organic search is the biggest source of traffic 12:43 – Best podcast that drives Proposify's traffic 13:05 – Proposify has a general marketing budget 13:28 - $10K for paid marketing 13:45 – CAC is quite low 14:18 – LTV 14:40 – Gross monthly customer churn 15:00 – Proposify currently has 2 sales people 15:35 – Other system Kyle uses for business intelligence is Heap Analytics 16:16 – Total 2015 revenue is $551K 17:11 – Proposify is profitable and continually growing 18:30 – "We'll always entertain acquisition offers if it makes sense" 19:00 – The process Kyle will go through if there's a possible acquisition 19:47 – Number of Proposify's developers 20:00 – Connect with Kyle through their website and help Kyle look for Proposify.com's owner and he'll pay you 22:00 – The Famous Five 3 Key Points: There's a temptation to spend VC money; be decisive when you want to raise capital and stick to your goals. Organic traffic is good, but getting paid marketing can still drive more traffic and customers. There are a lot of things to consider in an acquisition – it should match your personal goals, be a cultural fit, and the numbers need to make sense.