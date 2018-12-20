



EP 526: Yanado Hits $25k MRR, Helping 17000 Users Better Manage Tasks with CEO Ivan Mojsilovic

Ivan Mojsilovic, CEO and founder of Yanado.com – a teamwork collaboration tool that will truly change the way you work. He’s also the CEO of E-75 IT Services, a project manager, and a media man who did a small stint at STARTeurope. He’s very active in the startup space. Famous Five: Favorite Book? – n/a What CEO do you follow? – Jason Lemkin Favorite online tool? — Slack Do you get 8 hours of sleep?— No If you could let your 20-year old self, know one thing, what would it be? – “Move out my current city and go travel, travel the world” Time Stamped Show Notes: 01:40 – Nathan introduces Ivan to the show 02:17 – Yanado is a project management tool integrated into Gmail 02:40 – Yanado is SaaS business 02:54 – Average customer pay per year is around $3000 03:30 – Ivan has been in SaaS industry 04:09 – Ivan shares how they started Yanado 04:28 – Yanado started in 2014 04:40 – Total capital raised is $200K and currently fundraising 05:09 – Goal for the current fundraising is $500K in equity round 05:20 – Willing to give up 15% to 20% equity 05:30 – Yanado is based in Eastern Europe 05:40 – Ivan shares about the market in Eastern Europe 06:10 – Ivan shares what happened to their first business 06:30 – The business was doing €200K a year 07:05 – Yanado’s average number of paying customers is a little under 100 07:15 – Average MRR 07:45 – Team size 08:10 – Number of total users 08:23 – Ivan shares how their customers find them 09:00 – Gross monthly churn is 7% 09:21 – Average customer stay is 14 months 10:05 – Ivan does the inside sales for Yanado and they just hired a person are planning to do outbound sales 10:40 – Ivan’s plans for the company 10:59 – Ivan hopes Google will acquire them 11:45 – As of the moment, Ivan will only sell Yanado for $10M and no less than that 12:00 – Ivan shares how he will sell Yanado to Google 13:00 – Ivan shares how Google can’t create something similar to Yanado 13:54 – Follow Ivan on their blog, sales and discussion groups 16:00 – The Famous Five 3 Key Points: Find a way to help people focus their tasks and make life easier. Create a software that is unique and cannot easily be imitated. When you’re young and if you can, leave your city and travel the world. Resources Mentioned: Acuity Scheduling – Nathan uses Acuity to schedule his podcast interviews and appointments Drip – Nathan uses Drip’s email automation platform and visual campaign builder to build his sales funnel Toptal – Nathan found his development team using Toptal for his new business Send Later. He was able to keep 100% equity and didn’t have to hire a co-founder due to the quality of Toptal Host Gator – The site Nathan uses to buy his domain names and hosting for the cheapest price possible. Audible – Nathan uses Audible when he’s driving from Austin to San Antonio (1.5-hour drive) to listen to audio books. The Top Inbox – The site Nathan uses to schedule emails to be sent later, set reminders in inbox, track opens and follow-up with email sequences Blog – Ivan’s blog Show Notes provided by Mallard Creatives