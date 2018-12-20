



The Top

EP 525: Orangedox Doubles Down on Enterprise with $7.5k in MRR with CEO Chad Brown

Chad Brown, CEO and head of product along with his co-founder at Orangedox.com. He has a strong background in business intelligence and technology startups and has a passion for business documents and the color orange. Famous Five: Favorite Book? – Good to Great What CEO do you follow? – Drew Houston Favorite online tool? – Stack Exchange Do you get 8 hours of sleep? – Yes If you could let your 20-year old self, know one thing, what would it be? – "Be more confident" Time Stamped Show Notes: 01:32 – Nathan introduces Chad to the show 02:07 – Orangedox started as document tracking and was originally on Dropbox 02:17 – Orangedox has premium services on top premium products 02:48 – Why would people choose Orangedox over PandaDoc 02:55 – Orangedox is integrated into your account 03:22 – Orangedox is a SaaS business 03:55 – Orangedox has over 20K product signups 04:05 – Orangedox was in beta in 2014 and pre-launch in early 2015 04:25 – Average weekly active customers: 2000 05:05 – Average number of paying customers: about 300 05:30 – Average pay per customer is $25-30 a month 06:00 – MRR 06:17 – Chad was looking at raising capital but still undecided about their focus 06:55 – Chad is looking at their current customer base 07:30 – Chad shares how the customers are using Orangedox and the commonality in paying customers 09:15 – Team size: 2 full-time and few part-time workers 09:30 – Gross customer churn around 5% 09:57 – Chad shares how they acquire their new customers 11:52 – Orangedox is based in Vancouver 12:25 – Chad and his co-founders' plan on the company 12:45 – Chad hasn't focused on a lot revenue at the moment, but is working on closing key enterprise clients 13:21 – Connect with Chad through his email and Twitter 14:55 – The Famous Five 3 Key Points: At first, focus on the betterment of your product as opposed to revenue. Analyze your product's effectivity through your customers' activities. Have the confidence and motivation to do what you want.