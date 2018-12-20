



EP 521: $5.5M Burger Business, Gets Into Monthly Subscriptions with BurgaBox CEO Chuck Sillari

Chuck Sillari: He was born and raised in Boston and is a graduate of Boston College and Law school. He's a lawyer and a real estate developer who is currently focusing full-time on the expansion of his nationally known Boston Burger Company – a new e-commerce business called BurgaBox.com. Burgabox is in the process of disrupting both the meal kit industry and full service casual dining experience. Famous Five: Favorite Book? – Quench Your Own Thirst What CEO do you follow? – Samuel Adams Favorite online tool? — Hotjar Do you get 8 hours of sleep?— No If you could let your 20-year old self, know one thing, what would it be? – "I wish I knew that I should have travelled more and...spend a lot time meeting interesting people because that's where you get inspiration from" Time Stamped Show Notes: 01:40 – Nathan introduces Chuck to the show 02:21 – Boston Burger Company's 2015 revenue is around $5.5M for three locations 02:50 – Chuck has always loved the restaurant industry 03:39 – Chuck jumped into the burger business after 13 years in a law firm 03:45 – BurgaBox opened up in 2009, and Chuck went full-time in 2013 04:07 – "People really loved what we're doing" 04:17 – BurgaBox was in different TV shows 04:30 – BurgaBox became a must-try destination in Boston 04:50 – Chuck brought on 1 investor 05:13 – The investor approached Chuck for the second location 05:31 – The investor knew about the Boston Burger Company because of its popularity in Boston 05:56 – Chuck shares how much they've spent to open up a new location 06:20 – There was no full burger joint in Boston before 06:43 – Chuck shares why the second location costs 10x more than the first location 07:55 – The first location's growth was $700K in their first year 08:24 – It was 450 sq. ft. 08:30 – It is now doing a $1.85M 09:15 – The amount the investor gets in return 10:00 – Chuck has a good partnership with the investor 10:20 – A restaurant's gross margin 11:49 – For every dollar you bring in, 20% should go to your pocket 12:09 – The second location will do around $2.5M in 2016 12:27 – Average profit of each restaurant 12:45 – Chuck's plan for the business 13:03 – Chuck saw how the meal kit delivery industry was booming and wanted a piece of that market 13:20 – The biggest percentage of the diners are tourists and students 13:53 – Chuck started to get into the meal kit delivery in February 14:00 – The meal kit delivery sold around 100 kits in the first month, 2nd month: 150 kits, 3rd month: 400 kits 14:35 – Burger kit's pricing 15:36 – There's a subscription: a monthly box or as a gift 16:05 – Shipping process of the burger kits 16:33 – Follow Chuck by checking out Boston Burger and BurgaBox 18:00 – The Famous Five 3 Key Points: Do what you love and people will, in turn, love what you have to offer. Trust and believe in your business partners. Get your inspiration from people – learn and improve from their feedback. Boston Burger & BurgaBox – Chuck's business website