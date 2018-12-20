



EP 520: Agency Hits $6M 2016 Revenue Helping 60 Clients with SEO with PowerDigitalMarketing CEO Nick Bjorn

Nathan interviews Nick Bjorn. He is an entrepreneur by trade and digital marketer by evolution with over 8 years of professional agency experience. He has gained a national and global perspective on the evolving and digital world with an emphasis in search engine optimization or SEO. Nick is the co-founder of Power Digital Marketing which is based in San Diego, CA. Famous Five: Favorite Book? – Good to Great What CEO do you follow? – Eric Schmidt Favorite online tool? — Mixmax Do you get 8 hours of sleep?— No If you could let your 20-year old self, know one thing, what would it be? – “Commit to a skillset early on in life” Time Stamped Show Notes: 01:45 – Nathan introduces Nick to the show 02:12 – Power Digital Marketing is a full-service digital agency 02:15 – Power Digital Marketing was created 4 years ago 02:18 – Nick has 2 other business partners who handle finances and team management 02:35 – Power Digital Marketing has 3 employees 02:40 – Power Digital Marketing’s types of services described 03:15 – First year revenue was around $500K 03:33 – Power Digital Marketing has humble beginnings 03:50 – 2015 total revenue is $3.2M 03:57 – Estimate 2016 revenue is around $6M 04:10 – Power Digital Marketing typically has 6-month contracts 04:35 – Minimum amount per contract is $5K 04:43 – Retainers are at $50K a month 05:14 – Power Digital Marketing currently has 60 clients 05:25 – Average MRR 06:10 – 2017 revenue goal 06:35 – Power Digital Marketing and what they do for their clients 06:56 – Soccer Loco is one of Power Digital Marketing’s clients 07:35 – SEO, organic rankings, paid ad initiatives are important for Soccer Loco 08:17 – Power Digital Marketing uses the keywords “cheap soccer cleats” for Soccer Loco intentionally 08:50 – Power Digital Marketing benefits well from link building 10:30 – Power Digital Marketing has PR professionals that build relationships with the clients 10:50 – Google now tracks backlinking and is reaching out to editors 11:43 – Power Digital Marketing relationship with SoccerNation.com 12:42 – “How do you find terms to target?” 12:47 – Do your due diligence 13:37 – Power Digital Marketing is currently in the process of developing their own page analytics software 14:20 – Connect with Nick on Twitter and email 16:35 – The Famous Five 3 Key Points: Creating content for SEO requires an understanding of the technicalities associated with backlinking. Track every campaign’s effectivity as you step forward. Do your due diligence when it comes to finding the right terms and keywords that sell. Resources Mentioned: Acuity Scheduling – Nathan uses Acuity to schedule his podcast interviews and appointments Drip – Nathan uses Drip’s email automation platform and visual campaign builder to build his sales funnel Toptal – Nathan found his development team using Toptal for his new business Send Later. He was able to keep 100% equity and didn’t have to hire a co-founder due to the quality of Toptal Host Gator – The site Nathan uses to buy his domain names and hosting for the cheapest price possible. Audible – Nathan uses Audible when he’s driving from Austin to San Antonio (1.5-hour drive) to listen to audio books. The Top Inbox – The site Nathan uses to schedule emails to be sent later, set reminders in inbox, track opens and follow-up with email sequences Nick@PowerDigitalMarketing.com – Nick’s email address @Nick_Bjorn – Nick’s Twitter handle Show Notes provided by Mallard Creatives