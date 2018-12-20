



EP 519: GetAccept Hits $44k MRR, Helping 1100 Companies Get Deals Signed with CEO Samir Samjic

Samir Smajic, one of the founders of GetAccept. GetAccept recently moved to San Francisco from Sweden because they are part of YC—a solution where you design, send, track, and market your proposals to get more deals digitally signed. Samir has a bunch of experience in project management, consulting, CRM, IT, computer software, business and more. Famous Five: Favorite Book? – Never Split the Difference What CEO do you follow? – N/A Favorite online tool? —Trello Do you get 8 hours of sleep?— No If you could let your 20-year old self, know one thing, what would it be? – "Doing whatever I felt good to do" Time Stamped Show Notes: 01:55 – Nathan introduces Samir to the show 02:25 – Samir chooses skiing over snowboarding 02:35 – GetAccept helps sales reps close more deals by focusing on their sales document workflow 02:58 – GetAccept is a subscription-based SaaS business 03:07 – Average pay per user is $40/month or $200 per business/month 03:42 – GetAccept currently has 1,100 paying customers and 4,400 free customers 04:15 – Average MRR is $44K 04:20 – GetAccept was launched in December of 2015 04:47 – GetAccept already had revenue their first month 05:31 – Samir shares why GetAccept has a high conversation rate from free to paying customers 06:00 – GetAccept calls their customers to give them product information and ask them questions 06:50 – GetAccept helps their customers send their first contract 07:17 – Fully weighted CAC 07:35 – Total headcount expenses 08:28 – GetAccept has 200 new customers monthly 08:47 – GetAccept has paid marketing 09:09 – Spending is around $4000 for paid ads 09:20 – GetAccept's biggest competitors explained 11:00 - Gross customer churn 12:00 – LTV 12:25 – GetAccept is currently based in San Francisco 12:49 – GetAccept had raised capital and is still open 14:20 – Samir's focus is the growth of the company 14:34 – GetAccept has 4 co-founders 14:42 – If DocuSign offered to buy your business, would you accept? 15:30 – Connect with Samir on LinkedIn 17:10 – The Famous Five 3 Key Points: Focus on what YOU can do for your customers – assist them in ANY way possible. Doing the work you love and enjoy is more important than the bottom dollar. Let your competitors motivate you to improve what YOU are doing.