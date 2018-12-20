



EP 518: See 20 deals, invest in 2 between $75k-150k pre seed, likes b2b saas for investments

Dinesh Kandanchatha. He's a founder, mentor, speaker, and above all, an entrepreneur. He encourages founders to ask all questions, navigate challenging decisions, and find the right answer that is sometimes difficult to face. He has bought, built, sold, lent, and/or invested in over 13 companies. Famous Five: Favorite Book? – Essentialism What CEO do you follow? – Steve Jobs Favorite online tool? — Asana Do you get 8 hours of sleep?— No If you could let your 20-year old self, know one thing, what would it be? – "Don't be the smartest guy" Time Stamped Show Notes: 01:48 – Nathan introduces Dinesh to the show 02:32 – Dinesh makes money by investing and capital gains against those investments 02:52 – Dinesh does consulting work too 03:45 – A board member's average retainers 04:33 – Dinesh total revenue as a credit investor in 2015 04:48 – A credit investor is someone who has net assets greater than $5M and earnings in the last 2 years that are greater than $200K 05:35 – Dinesh has built startups; some failed and some are successful 06:04 – Dinesh invests $75K to $150K in a company 06:14 – Dinesh often invests during Pre-Series A or Pre-seed 06:20 – Dinesh takes his capital and amplify it with his network and experience 07:08 – Dinesh's biggest failure happened right after he sold Precise Software Technologies in the late 90s 07:46 – The person that acquired Precise sued Dinesh 08:09 – Dinesh spent hundreds of thousands of dollars in legal battles 09:04 – Dinesh's most spectacular success is yet to come 09:20 – The business Dinesh is currently proud of 10:50 – Dinesh's equity rate in Protus IP Solution 11:10 – Dinesh has helped Macadamian technology scale up 12:03 – Dinesh has invested in real estate 12:30 – "If you get a few over the fence, you can make up all the difference" 12:45 – Dinesh usually sticks to B2B and SaaS 13:22 – Dinesh is currently working on Patriot One Technologies 14:49 – Dinesh is very passionate about the potential of technology 15:04 – Connect with Dinesh through Twitter and at Clarity.fm 17:27 – The Famous Five 3 Key Points: "If you get a few over the fence, you can make up all the difference"—so, don't get discouraged if you lose some. Do what you know and stick to your strengths. When you get an idea that could meaningfully impact the society as a whole—it will not just be an investment, but your baby.