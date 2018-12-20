



The Top

EP 514: $120M Raised, Helping 1m Consumers Get $100m+ In Credit Who Have No Other Choice with KreditTech CEO Alexander Graubner-Muller

Alexander Graubner-Müller. He’s the current CEO of Kreditech and started off as their CTO. He was a senior business development manager at Groupon and he was very active in the financial space such as an internship at Equity Derivatives in UBS. Alex is now in the Fintech space and running Kreditech. Famous Five: Favorite Book? – The Lean Startup What CEO do you follow? – Elon Musk Favorite online tool? — n/a Do you get 8 hours of sleep?— No If you could let your 20-year old self, know one thing, what would it be? Spend more time learning how to manage and build companies Time Stamped Show Notes: 01:40 – Nathan introduces Alexander to the show 02:20 – Kreditech is an end-to-end consumer lending company 02:45 – Kreditech has a powerful rating data 03:05 – Alex shares what kind of credit score they’d assign to a customer as opposed to what a bank would 04:15 – Kreditech is focused on consumers 05:28 – Kreditech is a lending company 05:55 – Current total loans outstanding 06:23 – Most of the loans are short in maturity 07:08 – The kind of person Kreditech loans to 08:25 – Kreditech is growing fast—around 100% every year 08:50 – Kreditech made $40M in revenue in 2015 09:30 – Kreditech explains their interest rates 10:15 – Kreditech offers higher loans with lower rates for specific consumers 12:07 – Some people who apply for a loan won’t usually be able to pay 12:33 – The fraction Kreditech will assume 15:17 – Total amount raised in funding rounds 16:40 – Loan origination 17:12 – Alex had to make sure to run the company on a fully-funded business plan 18:21 – Connect with Alex through LinkedIn, Twitter and his email 20:30 – The Famous Five 3 Key Points: You can always work your way up – just give your ALL and embrace your company. Lending companies are different from the banks, but both have their advantages and disadvantages. Learn how to manage your company; NOT just how to manage people, but how to have your people work to make it more profitable. Resources Mentioned: Acuity Scheduling – Nathan uses Acuity to schedule his podcast interviews and appointments Drip – Nathan uses Drip’s email automation platform and visual campaign builder to build his sales funnel Toptal – Nathan found his development team using Toptal for his new business Send Later. He was able to keep 100% equity and didn’t have to hire a co-founder due to the quality of Toptal Host Gator – The site Nathan uses to buy his domain names and hosting for the cheapest price possible. Audible – Nathan uses Audible when he’s driving from Austin to San Antonio (1.5-hour drive) to listen to audio books. The Top Inbox – The site Nathan uses to schedule emails to be sent later, set reminders in inbox, track opens and follow-up with email sequences Alexander@Kreditech.com – Alex’ email address @AGraubnerMuller – Alex’ Twitter handle Show Notes provided by Mallard Creatives