EP 512: $70M ARR B2B SaaS with DiscoverOrg CEO Henry Schuck

Henry Schuck, CEO of DiscoverOrg. He’s a leading entrepreneur in sales intelligence and lead generation. Under his leadership, DiscoverOrg built the industry’s most accurate, highest quality, contact database through a mix of technology and a team of live researchers who continually call into thousands of IT, marketing, HR, and finance departments. Famous Five: Favorite Book? – Good Boss, Bad Boss What CEO do you follow? – N/A Favorite online tool? — Gmail Do you get 8 hours of sleep?— I do If you could let your 20-year old self, know one thing, what would it be? – “Work harder than you could ever imagine working” Time Stamped Show Notes: 01:40 – Nathan introduces Henry to the show 02:13 – DiscoverOrg provides deep intelligence on the company and the contact information of buyers of 60,000 companies worldwide 02:38 – DiscoverOrg is selling the data on a subscription basis 03:09 – Henry worked for a company similar to DiscoverOrg when he was an undergrad 03:28 – Henry’s colleague asked him to build a similar company which is now DiscoverOrg 04:04 – Henry’s acquired iProfile 04:40 – DiscoverOrg is owned by TA Associates 04:58 – DiscoverOrg was self-funded in annual contract value in 2014 05:56 – Henry was approached by different private equity firms in 2012-2014 06:26 – Henry shares the reason why they chose TA Associates 07:45 – Customers pay annual access to the platform which is a SaaS platform and they pay for specific data 08:22 – Average annual RPU 08:46 – Average ARR 09:20 – How Henry manages churn 10:46 – CAC 11:16 – Henry and his team are based in Vancouver, Washington 11:27 – Team size is 315 11:40 – Lifetime value 11:55 – Customers stay with DiscoverOrg for 3-4 years 12:23 – What keeps you motivated in doing this? 12:30 – Henry has a 6 month old daughter and he wants her to see that he works hard, he also wants to make it a success for TA 13:29 – Connect with Henry through LinkedIn and Twitter 15:27 – Annual renewal rate is over 90% 15:46 – DiscoverOrg is continually building new data 16:00 – The Famous Five 3 Key Points: Teach users not only how to use a platform, but how to utilize it to INCREASE their revenue. Have a business that is profitable. Work harder than you could ever imagine working, that’s where you add value. Resources Mentioned: Acuity Scheduling – Nathan uses Acuity to schedule his podcast interviews and appointments Drip – Nathan uses Drip’s email automation platform and visual campaign builder to build his sales funnel Toptal – Nathan found his development team using Toptal for his new business Send Later. He was able to keep 100% equity and didn’t have to hire a co-founder due to the quality of Toptal Host Gator – The site Nathan uses to buy his domain names and hosting for the cheapest price possible. Audible – Nathan uses Audible when he’s driving from Austin to San Antonio (1.5-hour drive) to listen to audio books. The Top Inbox – The site Nathan uses to schedule emails to be sent later, set reminders in inbox, track opens and follow-up with email sequences @HenryLSchuck – Henry’s Twitter handle LinkedIn – Henry’s LinkedIn account Show Notes provided by Mallard Creatives