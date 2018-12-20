Podcast / The Top
EP 509: 21 Year Old Invests $500k To Re-Invent Webinars with Demio CEO Wyatt Jozwowski
Wyatt Jozwowzki, co-founder and CEO of Demio, a smart, webinar platform on a simple mission. He’s passionate about creating a great customer and user experience. Listen as Wyatt shares about Demio; from its inception to a Wyatt creating a working, webinar platform that is earning a revenue from only a few days on the market.  Famous Five: Favorite Book? – The Hard Thing About Hard Things What CEO do you follow? –  Jason Lemkin Favorite online tool? — Clarity.fm Do you get 8 hours of sleep?— seven to eight hours If you could let your 20-year old self, know one thing, what would it be? – “That it was going to be 10 times harder than I thought”   Time Stamped Show Notes: 01:42 – Nathan introduces Wyatt to the show 02:08 – Demio is a web-based webinar platform built for marketing 02:18 – “We wanted to create a webinar platform that is actually easy and ready to use” 02:35 – Demio was just launched in November 9th of this year 02:54 – Wyatt has a company called Drip Apps as well 03:12 – Demio is the biggest software project that Wyatt has  ever  taken on 03:15 – Wyatt has been working with Demio for 2 years now 03:28 – Demio was in free beta for 3-4 months 03:38 – People used Demio for their webinars for free 03:48 – This was done to test Demio’s reliability and performance 04:02 – Wyatt wants simplicity to be Demio’s  platform 04:51 – Wyatt has invested about half of million on Demio 04:48 – Demio has a team of 3 developers,  1 designer, and 1 QA manager 05:40 – Some of the team members are from Upwork and other online job postings 06:21 – Wyatt got his funding from Drip Apps’ revenue 06:53 – Wyatt got the idea of Demio from a suggestion 07:30 – First software project of Wyatt’s was a video ranking platform 07:45 – Drip Apps has Drip Core which has a $47/month subscription 08:09 – 470 users have signed-up 08:23 – Drip Apps was launched 3 years ago 08:53 – Drip Apps’ 2015 revenue 09:15 – Drip Apps runs independently of Wyatt, freeing him up to work on Demio 09:52 – Demio was not really planned 10:20 – Nathan refers to Episode 252 and how Wyatt reminds him of Omar of Webinar Ninja 10:38 – Demio already has paying customers 10:46 – Demio is a SaaS business model and they currently have discounted annual pricing 10:59 – On launch day, Demio’s price range was from $237 a year to $497 a year 11:08 – Price range increased on November 16th 12:20 – Wyatt’s strategy for Demio 13:10 – Having a webinar is not that easy and is very challenging 13:40 – Demio is web-based and does not require any desktop software to be installed 13:42 – Wyatt is currently focused on expanding browser and mobile support 14:05 – There are a number of unique customers that have signed-up 14:30 – There are customers who have asked for refunds 15:49 – Connect with Wyatt through Twitter 17:20 – The Famous Five   3 Key Points: There are huge challenges in the tech industry, but it’s definitely worth it to keep pressing on. Streaming in real-time is one of the most difficult things to achieve in a webinar. Be consistent in working out those hurdles and challenges.    Resources Mentioned: Acuity Scheduling – Nathan uses Acuity to schedule his podcast interviews and appointments Drip – Nathan uses Drip’s email automation platform and visual campaign builder to build his sales funnel Toptal – Nathan found his development team using Toptal for his new business Send Later. He was able to keep 100% equity and didn’t have to hire a co-founder due to the quality of Toptal Host Gator – The site Nathan uses to buy his domain names and hosting for the cheapest price possible. Audible – Nathan uses Audible when he’s driving from Austin to San Antonio (1.5-hour drive) to listen to audio books. The Top Inbox  – The site Nathan uses to schedule emails to be sent later, set reminders in inbox, track opens and follow-up with email sequences @WyattJawz – Wyatt’s Twitter handle Upwork – Where Wyatt found his team members Show Notes provided by Mallard Creatives
