EP 507: $300k Raised, ChatBot Helps Your Audience Talk To You and Get Answer with CEO Abhimanyu Godara

Abhimanyu Godara, founder and CEO of BOTTR.me. He previously managed portfolio investments at TLabs where he worked with over 40 startups around strategies and things similar to that. He’s very well educated and now sitting on a platform that he thinks is going to be very exciting for him coming up. Famous Five: Favorite Book? – Zero to One What CEO do you follow? – Steve Jobs Favorite online tool? — Trello Do you get 8 hours of sleep?— No If you could let your 20-year old self, know one thing, what would it be? – “The world doesn’t work the way you want it to work” Time Stamped Show Notes: 01:31 – Nathan introduces Abhimanyu to the show 02:08 – BOTTR is a personal bot platform that one can converse with to ask questions they’d essentially want to be asking you (ex. How much for your services? When is the next podcast coming out?) 03:01 – BOTTR is like a personal assistant or replica of someone 03:09 – BOTTR is currently focused on influencers and celebrities 04:10 – BOTTR’s current business model 05:05 – Still validating the potential of the business 05:40 – BOTTR currently has 250 paying customers 06:40 – BOTTR’s next version will have all the data pre-filled for every user 06:58 – BOTTR will gather information from social media channels like LinkedIn 07:34 – BOTTR can make you save time because now you do not need to address every question that comes up in email as it can already answer most questions 07:44 – BOTTR had a funding round 08:25 – Current team size is 7-10 09:35 – Abhimanyu shares how users of BOTTR can get paid 10:00 – There are bloggers who have already reached out to BOTTR 11:15 – BOTTR is an ecommerce product to find information and services 12:16 – Connect with Abhimanyu through BOTTR.me/Abhimanyu 13:55 – The Famous Five 3 Key Points: Create something that is DIFFERENT in your space. Performing a pre-launch can help you gauge what you still need to improve upon. What you plan to do won’t always work – ALWAYS have a plan B. Resources Mentioned: Acuity Scheduling – Nathan uses Acuity to schedule his podcast interviews and appointments Drip – Nathan uses Drip’s email automation platform and visual campaign builder to build his sales funnel Toptal – Nathan found his development team using Toptal for his new business Send Later. He was able to keep 100% equity and didn’t have to hire a co-founder due to the quality of Toptal Host Gator – The site Nathan uses to buy his domain names and hosting for the cheapest price possible. Audible – Nathan uses Audible when he’s driving from Austin to San Antonio (1.5-hour drive) to listen to audio books. The Top Inbox – The site Nathan uses to schedule emails to be sent later, set reminders in inbox, track opens and follow-up with email sequences BOTTR.me/Abhimanyu – Abhimanyu’s BOTTR account Show Notes provided by Mallard Creatives