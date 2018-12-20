



The Top

EP 506: Klipfolio $7.9M Raised, 7000 Customers for Smarter Business Dashboards with CEO Allan Wille

Allan Wille, co-founder and CEO of Klipfolio – a SaaS dashboard company headquartered in Ottawa. He's focused on making it easier and faster for SMBs (small to medium businesses) to monitor the health and performance of their businesses and they're taking an interesting approach. It is self-served, in the cloud, right to business users, eliminating them the need to work with IT procurement or make huge upfront investments. He has over 59,000 customers including Jet.com, Zendesk and Lifelock just to name a few. They also have the funding to back them. Famous Five: Favorite Book? – Good to Great What CEO do you follow? – N/A Favorite online tool? — Mixpad Do you get 8 hours of sleep?— No If you could let your 20-year old self, know one thing, what would it be? – "I should have spent more time understanding people" Time Stamped Show Notes: 01:31 – Nathan introduces to the show 02:15 – Klipfolio is focused on SMBs or businesses that really want to grow 02:36 – There's a lot of difficult data a SMB just doesn't monitor 03:09 – Klipfolio helps SMBs monitor their business to make the best decisions 03:28 – Klipfolio is 100% SaaS and a subscription based business 03:35 – Average customer pays per month $70-80 03:57 – Klipfolio does not have outbound sales people 04:34 – Klipfolio is serving 7,000 customers for November 2016 04:57 – Average MRR 05:07 – Customers can start Klipfolio with payments as low as $24 a month 05:40 – Klipfolio was launched in 2001 05:56 – The cloud version was launched in 2012 06:03 – "We're always into monitoring real-time data" 06:30 – Klipfolio started out bootstrapped 07:06 – By the end of 2012, Klipfolio had 350 customers 07:12 – In the end of 2013, Klipfolio had 1,100 customers 07:54 – Klipfolio had their first seed round at the end of 2014 08:02 – Klipfolio did their Series A at the beginning of 2015 with a $6.2M 08:55 – Klipfolio is continuously raising capital 09:05 – Team size is 70 10:03 – Klipfolio is currently on Series B 10:55 – Allan thinks that they are in a good space 11:16 – SMB is a good field market for Klipfolio 11:50 – Allan shares why he thinks Dasheroo didn't do well in the dashboard space 13:30 – Allan shares his thoughts on their competitors 14:10 – Gross monthly customer churn 15:45 – CAC 16:00 – Lifetime value 16:46 – Klipfolio does webinars to educate their customers on their data 17:30 – 2016 revenue goal 18:22 – Connect with Allan through Twitter and his blog 20:30 – The Famous Five 3 Key Points: Focus on the needs of your customer in running their business AND be a part of their growth. It's important for businesses to have an editor or someone who can handle things that need to be customized. Spend more time understanding people, especially how they work in a team.