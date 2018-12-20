



The Top

EP 505: Qwil.co Pre-Pays Contractors/Freelancers $10M in 2016 with CEO Johnny Reinsch

Johnny Reinsch of Qwil which is a company that provides instant pay for the growing freelancer segment of the work force. He's the co-founder and CEO and also a cryptocurrency nerd. Listen as Johnny shares how he shifted his career path and why Qwil is different from most startups. Famous Five: Favorite Book? – Zero to One What CEO do you follow? – Elon Musk Favorite online tool? — Toptal Do you get 8 hours of sleep?— No If you could let your 20-year old self, know one thing, what would it be? – "I didn't have to go to law school" Time Stamped Show Notes: 01:24 – Nathan introduces Johnny to the show 01:57 – Johnny got tired of making rich people richer so he started his own startup 02:28 – Johnny shares his learnings from the cryptocurrency company 02:50 – Qwil helps freelancers collect their pay on time 03:21 – Qwil has a low price point 03:40 – Qwil is a transactional based model 04:05 – Qwil started summer of 2015 04:20 – First year total transaction volume is in low seven figures 04:51 – Target transaction volume for 2016 05:05 – Qwil's funding rounds 05:45 – It is an equitable note 06:07 – "We are not disclosing a round at the moment" 07:20 – 2016 total transaction volume 07:40 – Qwil has a similar metric with GMD 08:51 – Some freelancers won't release their payment right away 09:35 – If freelancers keep their money in Qwil for 30 days, they won't be charged any fees 09:50 – Qwil can't touch the cash of the freelancers 11:30 – Qwil offers conveniences to the users 13:28 – Profit margin base 13:44 – Team size 14:10 – Number of contractors who have used Qwil is in the thousands 15:21 – "We are trying to make a freelancer's lifestyle much easier than it currently is" 17:10 – Connect with Johnny through his website, blog, and Twitter 18:50 – The Famous Five 3 Key Points: Be sure to USE and APPLY what you learned well. Be in a unique niche where competition is not very tough. School does NOT always lead you to your future, don't let it narrow your scope.