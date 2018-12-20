



The Top

EP 502: 30% Annual Yield AirBNB Investing with Andrew Keene

Andrew Keene, president and CEO of AlphaShark Trading which is originally founded as KeeneOnTheMarket.com in 2011. Prior to that, he grew up working as a proprietary trader at Chicago Board Options Exchange. He began his career on a trade program and would eventually co-found the KATL group. He currently actively trades future equity options, currency options present in commodities, and was a regular guest/market commentator on such networks as Bloomberg, CNBC and Fox Business. His first love will always be trading but he's arguably even more well-known for building a trading room. He is especially proud of having taught his personal strategies trading for over 50,000 guests for years. Famous Five: Favorite Book? – Automatic Customer What CEO do you follow? – Elon Musk Favorite online tool? — N/A Do you get 8 hours of sleep? — No If you could let your 20-year old self, know one thing, what would it be? – "Not to date a girl for 8 years and be engaged" Time Stamped Show Notes: 01:38 – Nathan introduces Andrew to the show 02:32 – Andrew is based in Austin and San Diego 03:17 – Andrew is part of Entrepreneur Organization 03:55 – Andrew purchased a place in San Diego and put it on Airbnb 05:18 – "This year I expect to make $20,000 from that $70,000 investment" 06:24 – Andrew wants to get the "Super Host" status on Airbnb 06:33 – Airbnb advertises Super Host's properties more 06:53 – Andrew looks at Airbnb hosting as an investment 07:25 – The risk of having your properties in Airbnb 07:31 – Stand-alone is not covered by HOA 07:48 – HOA wants to ban short-term rentals in San Diego 08:10 – Hosts can take advantage of their cash-flow situation 08:50 – Andrew has made $5M from trading 09:30 – Andrew shares how he got into trading 10:32 – Andrew has a place in Chicago, too 10:38 – Andrew is making around $8,000 a year for his place in Chicago 11:16 – Andrew is starting his second deal 11:41 – People ask Andrew how he makes money through the investment 12:04 – Andrew is working on a book with Airbnb 12:11 – AirBNBopen in LA 12:25 – There are around 7,000 people who paid Andrew for trading information 12:35 – Andrew has more than 50,0000 people in his email list 13:09 – Andrew shares how his cash flow works with his property in San Diego 13:45 – Andrew names software that he uses other than Revestor 13:50 – AirDNA is where you can buy reports of any city 14:23 – Mashvisor use to search for rental properties 14:45 – You can use analytics and research by Revestor to get into the market 15:50 – Standard percentage for payment fees 16:30 – Nathan makes an offer to Andrew 17:55 – Email Andrew to connect with him 20:05 – The Famous Five 3 Key Points: Find the right investment and STUDY it as best as you can. Go to someone who is an expert in a market that you want to be in. Stay independent as long as you can. Andrew@AlphaShark.com – Andrew's email address