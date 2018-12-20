



EP 501: Track Uninstalls with $325k in Funding, 15 Customers, with CEO Pritesh Vora of Uninstall.io

Pritesh Vora. He has over 10 years of experience specializing in building and growing innovative technology products. He was a formerly a partner at 1000Lookz and the business head at NotiPhi. He has also worked at TCS, one of India's biggest IT service companies across US, Europe and India. He has a Bachelor in Technology from MSIT. Famous Five: Favorite Book? – Zero to One What CEO do you follow? – Elon Musk Favorite online tool? — Buffer Do you get 8 hours of sleep?— No If you could let your 20-year old self, know one thing, what would it be? – "Definitely, knew more about how to see the business" Time Stamped Show Notes: 01:22 – Nathan introduces Pritesh to the show 02:10 – Uninstall.io is Pritesh's current company 02:14 – Uninstall.io is a niche analytics company 02:40 – Uninstall.io provides analytics to popular mobile apps 02:50 – Uninstall.io is a SaaS business with monthly subscription and fees depending on the number of users and modules 03:02 – Average pay per customer is $100,000 a month 03:11 – Uninstall.io was launched in 2015 03:22 – Uninstall.io was bootstrapped for the first 6-8 months and raised $365K 03:50 – Uninstall.io is currently serving more than 150 apps 04:36 – ARR is currently $100K 04:48 – MRR is around $10K 05:00 – Uninstall.io currently has 15-17 customers 05:23 – Pritesh shares why companies leave after just a few months 06:37 – Pritesh and his team are still working on how to make customers stay 08:30 – Pritesh and his team are learning more about their customers' needs and data so that Uninstall.io can become indispensable to them 09:00 – People have a typical analytic scheme in their company 09:25 – Uninstall.io has 10 people on their team 09:44 – Uninstall.io is using shared resources to take the data from each account 10:00 – Average CAC 10:38 – Average monthly salary 11:12 – Pritesh and his team are based in India 12:00 – Lifetime value 12:47 – Pritesh still has around $150K in the bank 13:02 – Pritesh is currently spending $20,000 for the expenses 13:40 – 2015 revenue is around $45,000 14:12 – Connect with Pritesh through his Twitter, website and blog 15:55 – The Famous Five 3 Key Points: Work to know your niche and target market on a deeper level. Having a business is a continuous experiment—it's how one learns and adapts. Focus on your team first and look after them well. @PriteshVora – Pritesh's Twitter handle Uninstall.io – Pritesh's business website Blog.Uninstall.io- Pritesh's blog site