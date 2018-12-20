



EP 500: $5M Funding, $1.3M Revenue For LGBT Lifestyle Traveling like AirBNB with CEO Matthieu Jost

Matthieu Jost, who founded his first company when he was 17 and exited it when he was 21. Most recently, he started Misterb&b in 2015 and has become the world’s largest gay hotel brand in the world. Listen as Matthieu shares how he managed his first business at an early age and how Misterb&b grew exponentially in less than 4 years. Famous Five: Favorite Book? – N/A What CEO do you follow? – Brian Chesky Favorite online tool? — RJ Metrics Do you get 8 hours of sleep?— No If you could let your 20-year old self, know one thing, what would it be? – “Being less naïve maybe” Time Stamped Show Notes: 01:31 – Nathan introduces Matthieu to the show 02:00 – Matthieu’s first company that posted TV series was sold to PlanetSeries (French equivalent of IMDB) for about $1 million 02:33 – The team composed of 4 people 02:53 – The company sold series’ merchandise 03:18 – Matthieu built the company 03:38 – Matthieu studied Computer Science for two years to work in a radio station 04:38 – Matthieu shares how Misterb&b is different from Airbnb 05:00 – Misterb&b is a marketplace 05:25 – The sellers are the homeowners 05:36 – “It’s not only for gay men, we are open to everyone in the LGBT community” 05:45 – There are straight women using Misterb&b because they find it cool and much safer 06:10 – Misterb&b is taking 4% from the host and 12% from the traveler 06:27 – Average booking for 3 nights is $300 06:40 – Misterb&b was founded at the last quarter of 2014 06:50 – Misterb&b was bootstrapped for 6 months and went on raising capital 07:02 – Total funds raised was $5 million 07:10 – Team size is 22 07:44 – Currently, there are 80,000 hosts in Misterb&b in over 135 countries 08:00 – Misterb&b has an average of 80,000 bookings per month 08:22 – Most of the travelers are solo travelers 09:16 – First year total transaction volume is 300K 09:35 – Total transaction volume for 2015 is $3M and 2016 total transaction volume goal is $7M 09:58 – Misterb&b is seasonal 11:00 – Misterb&b’s 2015 average revenue is $480,000 11:12 – Misterb&b’s 2016 revenue aim is $1.3 million 11:24 – Misterb&b is working on different types of ads 12:05 – There are around 300K people on Misterb&b’s email list 12:12 – Average opening click-thru rate is 14% 12:50 – People are paying Misterb&b a flat-rate and they are getting 15,000 clicks 13:00 – Misterb&b also works with non-media companies 13:46 – 40% of Misterb&b’s travelers are repeaters 14:28 – Follow Matthieu’s company on Facebook and visit the website 16:33 – The Famous Five 17:16 – RJ Metrics was at The Top Episode 233 3 Key Points: It is always advantageous to start your business as EARLY as possible. Life is about making a choice; don’t be afraid to step out and make that decision. Misterb&b is about building a worldwide community that promotes safe travel without discrimination. Resources Mentioned: Acuity Scheduling – Nathan uses Acuity to schedule his podcast interviews and appointments Drip – Nathan uses Drip’s email automation platform and visual campaign builder to build his sales funnel Toptal – Nathan found his development team using Toptal for his new business Send Later. He was able to keep 100% equity and didn’t have to hire a co-founder due to the quality of Toptal Host Gator – The site Nathan uses to buy his domain names and hosting for the cheapest price possible. Audible – Nathan uses Audible when he’s driving from Austin to San Antonio (1.5-hour drive) to listen to audio books. The Top Inbox – The site Nathan uses to schedule emails to be sent later, set reminders in inbox, track opens and follow-up with email sequences Facebook – Matthieu’s business Facebook account Misterbandb.com – Matthieu’s business website Show Notes provided by Mallard Creatives