EP 498: $130M Raised Wealthfront Crosses 100,000 Investors, $4.4B in AUM with CEO Andy Rachleff

Andy Rachleff, president and CEO of Wealthfront. He served as a member of the board of trustees and vice chairman of the Endowment Investment Committee for the University of Pennsylvania and as a member of the faculty for Stanford Graduate School of Business where he teaches course on Technology Entrepreneurship. Prior to Wealthfront, Andy co-founded and was general partner of Benchmark Capital, where he was responsible for investing number of successful companies. He has also spent 10 years as a general partner for Merrill, Pickard, Anderson & Eyre - MPAE. Andy earned his S from University of Pennsylvania and his MBA from Stanford Graduate School of Business. Famous Five: Favorite Book? – The Innovator's Dilemma What CEO do you follow? – N/A Favorite online tool? — N/A Do you get 8 hours of sleep?— No If you could let your 20-year old self, know one thing, what would it be? – "Associating myself with great people" Time Stamped Show Notes: 01:41 – Nathan introduces Andy to the show 03:03 – Andy is retired for his Venture Capital business so he wants to give back 04:07 – David Swensen has been an investor on Andy's 2 venture capital firms 04:37 – The way Wealthfront generates investment mix is the same method David Swensen uses 05:09 - Wealthfront manages a diversified of portfolio of low-cost index funds in behalf of their client 05:20 – Minimum is $ 500 to open an account 05:55 – "If you like Vanguard, you're going to love Wealthfront" 06:00 – Wealthfront can minimize taxes using a software that Vanguard can't do 07:59 – Software works 24/7 so you can monitor your losses daily 08:36 – Wealthfront has been managing around $ 4.4B assets 08:53 – Wealthfront's asset management worth is much smaller than Vanguard 09:25 – "With every new technology that succeeds, it gets adopted at a faster rate" 09:47 – Automated Investment Services has been adapted at a faster rate than ETF 10:09 – Automated Investment Services are actually managing more assets than ETF 10:21 – Volume of individual metrics 10:54 – Wealthfront manages the first $ 10,000 for free and charges a quarter of a percent on a amount managed excessing $ 10,000 11:10 – Sample model is Dropbox 12:00 – "It is more of the client's satisfaction of our service" 12:25 – Percentage of sent invites by users 13:01 – The number of people actually invested in Wealthfront 13:51 – Average MRR 14:04 – Overtime, Wealthfront will introduce new services 14:51 – Wealthfront is a hybrid of old model and also new channels in the software 15:28 – "We want to build services that benefit our clients 16:03 – Wealthfront was launched in Dec 2011 16:12 – Team size is about 140 16:15 – Total capital raised is $ 130M 17:15 – "I'm willing to sacrifice some growth for a far more sustainable model" 17:55 – Connect with Andy through his email and Twitter 16:10 – The Famous Five 3 Key Points: With every new technology that succeeds, it gets adopted at a faster rate. Sacrifice some growth for a far more sustainable model. Associate yourself with great people.