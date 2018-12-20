



EP 495: WebEx Killer +$5M In Revenue, 1.7M Users For Better Online Meetings with BusinessHangouts CEO Gary Guseinov

Gary Guseinov, an investor, operator, and advisor in various technology companies including Business Hangouts, InCast, Playsino and Revenue.com. During his career, he has over $100 million in growth capital and structured complex financial transactions. He's also acquired over 300 million users for global technology product and services. Famous Five: Favorite Book? – Power the Mind What CEO do you follow? – Mark Zuckerberg Favorite online tool? — Calendly Do you get 8 hours of sleep?— No If you could let your 20-year old self, know one thing, what would it be? – "I knew how to start a business with very little capital" Time Stamped Show Notes: 01:26 – Nathan introduces Gary to the show 02:08 – Business Hangouts is a web-conferencing and webinar platform 02:17 – It is specifically designed for Google apps 02:47 – Gary has raised capital for USTechSupport in 2003 03:07 – Private from 2003 to 2007 03:15 – From September 2007 to 2012, it became public in Nasdaq 03:22 – It was bought out by a big marketing company in LA 03:29 – Gary was the co-founder and left the company because he needed a break 04:24 – "It takes a lot of processes when it comes to legal and accounting when you shift from private to public" 05:05 – SDC reviews the applications and processes 05:20 – Gary was in his mid-thirties when he started USTechSupport and didn't have any experience running a company 05:29 – Gary is now 46 05:40 – Gary acquired Business Hangouts from the previous owner 05:51 – Business Hangouts had 1.7 million enterprise users when it was acquired 06:02 – Over 700,000 registered users and 70,000 enterprise users 06:40 – Number of paying users 07:10 – Business Hangouts' competitors usually separate web conferencing and webinar leading to 2 different subscriptions 07:48 – Consumers wouldn't know what their monthly expenses were going to be 07:54 – Business Hangouts is not as complicated as their competitors 08:10 – "Our pricing model is very simple" 09:07 – Average monthly RPU is $70 10:40 – Business Hangouts is currently getting offers from investors 11:45 – "We try to build a business based on purely economics" 12:06 – "We think that we are a strong contender to multi-million dollar entities" 12:54 – Gary does not wish to disclose their MRR because they are not looking for capital at the moment as they are still a small company 13:57 – Gary's goal is to stay "at the radar" 14:18 – "You want to be good at what you're doing and you want the market to recognize that" 14:55 – Churn is less than 10% yearly 15:32 – Gary acquired the company for less than $10 million 17:00 – Gary can afford to put inside sales representatives in the demo 17:36 – Business Hangouts is completely bootstrapped 18:15 – Current CAC is zero 18:55 – Team size is less than 10 19:16 – Connect with Gray through LinkedIn 20:42 – The Famous Five 3 Key Points: Choose a business that is viable in the marketplace. Staying "at the radar" while doing an excellent job at what you do will help you become recognized by the marketplace. You CAN start a business without raising capital.