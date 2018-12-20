



EP 494: PDFFiller $10M+ Revenue, 200k Customers To make Document Signing/Management Easier with CEO Borya Shakhnovich

Boris Shakhnovich, president of PDF Filler. He manages the daily operation and marketing campaigns but he is also responsible for the mission and vision of the company. Prior to his work at PDF Filler, Boris earned a PhD in Bioinformatics and he's a Bioinformatics Professor at Boston University. He later moved to Harvard University to work with Systems Biology. Famous Five: Favorite Book? – Guerilla Marketing What CEO do you follow? – Marc Benioff Favorite online tool? — Google Analytics Do you get 8 hours of sleep?— No If you could let your 20-year old self, know one thing, what would it be? – "That doing is more important than knowing" Time Stamped Show Notes: 01:40 – Nathan introduces Boris to the show 02:30 – Boris is the president and co-founder 02:47 – PDF Filler is a document management platform 02:51 – It allows people to do end-to-end document generation 03:40 – PDF Filler is a SaaS business model and they charge per month 03:46 – 3 tiers: professional, non-professional, and business 03:50 – Business is the most expensive at $15 a month 03:58 – Average customer pays per month 04:10 – In 2008, the founder started the business and ran it by himself until the end of 2011 04:25 – Boris joined the company 5 years ago and applied marketing technology to it 04:39 – PDF Filler has now close to 200,000 customers 04:58 – Monthly RPU 05:16 – PDF Filler was needed when it launched so it grew organically 05:30 – Gross customer churn per month is low 06:28 – PDF Filler works with the government institutions 06:58 – PDF Filler's digital marketing platform 07:08 - PDF Filler runs 60 million keywords on top of SEO and other SEM platforms 07:19 – Brings 4 million website views monthly 07:30 – Internal CRM with A/B Testing 08:22 – "We have a marketing technology that allows us to find sites that would be interested in collaborating with us and we have that as a partnership program" 09:00 – It is part-human and part-code 09:36 – Semantic search technology 10:06 – They write every code in house 10:50 – They have one of the largest SEM platforms and account in Google 11:44 – PDF Filler makes money on the first payment of their customers 12:20 – There are 160 team members divided across Boston 12:52 – PDF Filler is completely bootstrapped 13:14 – First year revenue was about $20,000 13:36 – 2015 total revenue is double digit millions 13:55 – Future plans with the business: 14:17 – Doing a lot of partnerships with private and government companies 14:43 – PDF Filler is a zero salespeople company 15:45 – Do you have an appetite for acquisition? Have you done it before? 15:50 – Absolutely, but we haven't done it before and are in the process of doing that now 16:05 – "Looking for companies that are complimentary to us and we can add value" 16:40 – "We would buy a competitor of a part of the business, not the whole business" 17:28 – They are currently looking into mail merge space, CRM space, and signature space 17:56 – Connect with Boris through his LinkedIn and website 20:28 – The Famous Five 3 Key Points: If you can, strive to have a partnership with BOTH private and government agencies. A GREAT marketing technology will create TONS of organic website visits. DOING is extremely more important than knowing.