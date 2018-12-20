



EP 493: DocHub $90k MRR, 15M Users To Make Document Signing Easy with CEO Chris Devor

Chris Devor, founder of DocHub and other extensions. DocHub allows you to view, edit, and sign PDFs online for free to streamline the exchange of documents. Listen as Chris shares how DocHub is different from their competitors and why he won't easily jump into offers for a share of his company. Famous Five: Favorite Book? – N/A What CEO do you follow? – Elon Musk Favorite online tool? — New Relic Do you get 8 hours of sleep?— No If you could let your 20-year old self, know one thing, what would it be? – "I would have taken Computer Science and it would probably make my life easier" Time Stamped Show Notes: 01:40 – Nathan introduces Chris to the show 02:16 – Chris started DocHub 3 years ago 02:57 – DocHub integrates with different providers 03:17 – DocHub can be opened directly from Gmail 03:30 – The signature looks real 03:48 – Number of users is 15.4 million and 52.2 documents 04:18 – What does 15 million users mean? 04:29 – For every one document opened up equates to one user 05:08 – The monthly recurring expense led Chris to having a paywall 06:57 – Chris runs several of the operations 07:16 – Number of paying users in October is around 5,000 08:00 – MRR in October is about $95,000 09:30 – Chris owns 100% of DocHub 09:43 – Team size 11:00 – In the last 30 days, DocHub had 1600 new subscriptions and 650 new cancellations 11:21 – DocHub has 30-day free trial 11:40 – DocHub's revenue churn is 75% 12:23 – When can an investor invest or buy DocHub? 12:40 – It is still too early and Chris hasn't tried new features 13:38 – Chris is finding a good valuation for their company 15:40 – Nathan shows Chris a $200,000 check asking how much equity Chris is willing to give 16:25 – "It's too complex" 17:10 – Would you consider an offer for $5 million? 17:13 – "I will think about it" 18:50 – Connect with Chris through his website 20:19 – The Famous Five Key Points: A free trial is an EXCELLENT way to attract new customers—including a paywall helps, too. Always continue to BUILD and EXPAND your company. Choose a type of degree or diploma that will give you MORE opportunities in the future.