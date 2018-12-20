



The Top

EP 492: $2M Raised, $12k MRR with DocuFirst CEO Randall Nachman

Randall Nachman of DocuFirst, who has over 15 years of experience in mortgage lending and software development with a strong focus on business processes, work-flow, operation, sales and marketing. He founded a mortgage brokerage company in 2003 which grew from 2 loan officers to 135 loan officers and ranked 2nd in the region for total loan closings and volume. He then founded ATLOS, a document management in 2008 which is used by lenders and borrowers. Famous Five: Favorite Book? – Trump: The Art of the Deal What CEO do you follow? – Elon Musk Favorite online tool? — Trello Do you get 8 hours of sleep?— No If you could let your 20-year old self, know one thing, what would it be? – “Pay attention in class” Time Stamped Show Notes: 01:34 – Nathan introduces to the show 02:31 – DocuFirst focuses on 3 core functions within software 03:12 – DocuFirst also focuses on document storage and management 03:39 – The files are stored securely that they can access anytime 03:44 – ATLOS and DocuFirst was launched in 2015 04:13 – First year for DocuFirst was close to $100,000 04:21 – DocuFirst’s is a SaaS model and is subscription-based 04:58 – Average monthly RPU is $150 05:35 – ATLOS is for mortgage space but DocuFirst handles any type of forms 06:40 – DocuFirst is currently serving 80 unique companies 06:54 – Each company has an average of 6-7 users 07:06 – ATLOS has 4 companies they’re serving 07:18 – ATLOS markets directly to the mortgage lending space 07:38 – DocuFirst’s monthly revenue is $12,000 08:07 – Randall started in the document space because he wanted to automate his own business 08:43 – Why create a new brand if they are both running on the same software? 08:45 – ATLOS stands for Automated Tracking Loan Origination Software which is dedicated in the real estate space 09:18 – Team size for DocuFirst is 16 10:11 – DocuFirst’s churn rate is low 10:33 – Average CAC is less than $100 11:00 – Randall has raised capital for both brands 11:31 – Randall raised capital because he wants to speed up the way they develop 12:08 – Randall and his team are based in Louisiana 12:51 – Randall considered spinning out DocuFirst as a separate entity 13:46 – DocuFirst’s valuation 15:03 – Randall will not sell the business or get an offer 15:28 – Randall has been focus on developing DocuFirst 16:03 – DocuFirst is adding at least 10 customers a month 16:19 – Connect with Randall through DocuFirst and ATLOS 19:02 – The Famous Five 3 Key Points: You can create a business with SIMILAR software, but DIFFERENT target market. Always work to develop and improve your business MORE. Education can lead you somewhere, so pay attention in class! Resources Mentioned: Toptal – Nathan found his development team using Toptal for his new business Send Later. He was able to keep 100% equity and didn’t have to hire a co-founder due to the quality of Toptal developers. Host Gator – The site Nathan uses to buy his domain names and hosting for the cheapest price possible. Freshbooks – The site Nathan uses to manage his invoices and accounts. Leadpages – The drag and drop tool Nathan uses to quickly create his webinar landing pages which convert at 35%+ Audible – Nathan uses Audible when he’s driving from Austin to San Antonio (1.5-hour drive) to listen to audio books. Assistant.to – The site Nathan uses to book meetings with one email. Acuity Scheduling – Nathan uses Acuity to schedule his podcast interviews and appointments Drip – Nathan uses Drip’s email automation platform and visual campaign builder to build his sales funnel. DocuFirst.com – Randall’s second business website ATLOS.com – Randall’s first business website Show Notes provided by Mallard Creatives