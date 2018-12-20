



The Top

EP 490: GoldenKey $3.4M Raised, 1000 Units Sold By Agents Using New Technology with CEO Tommy Sowers

Tommy Sowers, who worked for McKinsey & Company and was the youngest senate confirmed assistant secretary in the Obama administration. On top of this, he is the founder of GoldenKey. Famous Five: Favorite Book? – Getting Things Done What CEO do you follow? – Yvon Chouinard Favorite online tool? — Evernote Do you get 8 hours of sleep?— I try to If you could let your 20-year old self, know one thing, what would it be? – “There is no risk and don’t wait for it to be easy” Time Stamped Show Notes: 01:40 – Nathan introduces Tommy to the show 02:01 – GoldenKey is a no-commission real estate network 02:30 – Tommy didn’t want to commission a real estate agent 2 years ago 02:50 – “People hack real estate agents in a lot of different ways” 03:49 – GoldenKey’s revenue model is a marketplace 03:55 – Consumers pay on the services that they need 04:22 – “When you buy or sell your home, the commission rebate will go to you” 04:44 – In GoldenKey’s platform, the supply are agents 04:50 – Agents offer unbundled services 04:56 – From zero, GoldenKey managed to have 1798 agents in 47 states, much higher than Red Fin 05:25 – The consumers are the home buyers or sellers 05:30 – GoldenKey currently has 1/3 buyers and 2/3 sellers 05:39 – Average of 1900 buyers and sellers 05:44 – GoldenKey has currently executed over 900 service transactions 06:11 – GoldenKey has saved consumers over $100,000 of commission 06:25 – GoldenKey doesn’t share the number of monthly transactions publicly 07:30 – They get different fees for different types of services 07:45 – “This is not a do-it-yourself real estate and you actually have an agent with you” 08:25 – If I buy a property for $500,000, how much would go to GoldenKey? 08:30 – For search services, it is $50 which goes to the agent 08:50 – On average the consumers pay $2000 to have agents represent them through the transactions 09:07 – “The entire agent commission will be rebated back to you, which is usually 3% of the total transaction” 09:30 – Agents choose GoldenKey because they get something rather than nothing at all 09:40 – Agents can still do the traditional real estate commissioning 09:58 – “There are a lot of consumers in the USA who don’t want to pay commission but need an agent’s help” 10:31 – There are millions of real estate agents but they won’t always have a client 11:51 – GoldenKey was founded in April 2015 11:58 – 18 full-time employees 12:00 – GoldenKey raised $3.4 million in venture capital 13:13 – GoldenKey is not a brokerage and CAC is zero 13:59 – GoldenKey is not a big technology company so they need money for the appropriate platform 14:33 – The product design team is based in San Francisco 14:54 – Others are distributed to other states 15:13 – “Rule of thumb is when you don’t need to ask for money when you need money” 15:35 – GoldenKey spends around $100,000 a month 16:14 – GoldenKey joined NFX guild which is for companies building network and network effects 17:01 – Connect with Tommy on Twitter and his website 19:25 – The Famous Five 3 Key Points: Rule of thumb is you don’t need to ask for money when you need money. A LOT of consumers in the USA want an agent’s help, but DO NOT want to pay commision. There is NO risk. Don’t wait for it to be easy—just jump right in! Resources Mentioned: Toptal – Nathan found his development team using Toptal for his new business Send Later. He was able to keep 100% equity and didn’t have to hire a co-founder due to the quality of Toptal developers. Host Gator – The site Nathan uses to buy his domain names and hosting for the cheapest price possible. Freshbooks – The site Nathan uses to manage his invoices and accounts. Leadpages – The drag and drop tool Nathan uses to quickly create his webinar landing pages which convert at 35%+ Audible – Nathan uses Audible when he’s driving from Austin to San Antonio (1.5-hour drive) to listen to audio books. Assistant.to – The site Nathan uses to book meetings with one email. Acuity Scheduling – Nathan uses Acuity to schedule his podcast interviews and appointments Drip – Nathan uses Drip’s email automation platform and visual campaign builder to build his sales funnel. @Sowers – Tommy’s Twitter handle GoldenKey.com – Tommy’s business website Show Notes provided by Mallard Creatives