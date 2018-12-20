Podcast / The Top
The Top
The Top
EP 490: GoldenKey $3.4M Raised, 1000 Units Sold By Agents Using New Technology with CEO Tommy Sowers
Tommy Sowers, who worked for McKinsey & Company and was the youngest senate confirmed assistant secretary in the Obama administration. On top of this, he is the founder of GoldenKey. Famous Five: Favorite Book? – Getting Things Done What CEO do you follow? –  Yvon Chouinard Favorite online tool? — Evernote Do you get 8 hours of sleep?— I try to If you could let your 20-year old self, know one thing, what would it be? – “There is no risk and don’t wait for it to be easy”   Time Stamped Show Notes: 01:40 – Nathan introduces Tommy to the show 02:01 – GoldenKey is a no-commission real estate network 02:30 – Tommy didn’t want to commission a real estate agent 2 years ago 02:50 – “People hack real estate agents in a lot of different ways” 03:49 – GoldenKey’s revenue model is a marketplace 03:55 – Consumers pay on the services that they need 04:22 – “When you buy or sell your home, the commission rebate will go to you” 04:44 – In GoldenKey’s platform, the supply are agents 04:50 – Agents offer unbundled services 04:56 – From zero, GoldenKey managed to have 1798 agents in 47 states, much higher than Red Fin 05:25 – The consumers are the home buyers or sellers 05:30 – GoldenKey currently has 1/3 buyers and 2/3 sellers 05:39 – Average of 1900 buyers and sellers 05:44 – GoldenKey has currently executed over 900 service transactions 06:11 – GoldenKey has saved consumers over $100,000 of commission 06:25 – GoldenKey doesn’t share the number of monthly transactions publicly 07:30 – They get different fees for different types of services 07:45 – “This is not a do-it-yourself real estate and you actually have an agent with you” 08:25 – If I buy a property for $500,000, how much would go to GoldenKey? 08:30 – For search services, it is $50 which goes to the agent 08:50 – On average the consumers pay $2000 to have agents represent them through the transactions 09:07 – “The entire agent commission will be rebated back to you, which is usually 3% of the total transaction” 09:30 – Agents choose GoldenKey because they get something rather than nothing at all 09:40 – Agents can still do the traditional real estate commissioning 09:58 – “There are a lot of consumers in the USA who don’t want to pay commission but need an agent’s help” 10:31 – There are millions of real estate agents but they won’t always have a client 11:51 – GoldenKey was founded in April 2015 11:58 – 18 full-time employees 12:00 – GoldenKey raised $3.4 million in venture capital 13:13 – GoldenKey is not a brokerage and CAC is zero 13:59 – GoldenKey is not a big technology company so they need money for the appropriate platform 14:33 – The product design team is based in San Francisco 14:54 – Others are distributed to other states 15:13 – “Rule of thumb is when you don’t need to ask for money when you need money” 15:35 – GoldenKey spends around $100,000 a month 16:14 – GoldenKey joined NFX guild which is for companies building network and network effects 17:01 – Connect with Tommy on Twitter and his website 19:25 – The Famous Five   3 Key Points: Rule of thumb is you don’t need to ask for money when you need money. A LOT of consumers in the USA want an agent’s help, but DO NOT want to pay commision. There is NO risk. Don’t wait for it to be easy—just jump right in!   Resources Mentioned: Toptal – Nathan found his development team using Toptal  for his new business Send Later. He was able to keep 100% equity and didn’t have to hire a co-founder due to the quality of Toptal  developers. Host Gator – The site Nathan uses to buy his domain names and hosting for the cheapest price possible. Freshbooks – The site Nathan uses to manage his invoices and accounts. Leadpages  – The drag and drop tool Nathan uses to quickly create his webinar landing pages which convert at 35%+ Audible – Nathan uses Audible when he’s driving from Austin to San Antonio (1.5-hour drive) to listen to audio books. Assistant.to – The site Nathan uses to book meetings with one email. Acuity Scheduling – Nathan uses Acuity to schedule his podcast interviews and appointments Drip – Nathan uses Drip’s email automation platform and visual campaign builder to build his sales funnel. @Sowers – Tommy’s Twitter handle GoldenKey.com – Tommy’s business website Show Notes provided by Mallard Creatives
Play
Title
1244 Why Freshbooks CEO was Anti-VC, then Raised $75m
1243 Infusionsoft North of $100m in ARR, Details of Mars Mission to 5m SMB Customers
1242 How AdRoll Launched New RollWorks Product, Added $2m in ARR in 4 Months
1241 His New Way to Prospect Just Passed $1m in ARR, $5.4m Raised
1240 Everlance Passes $150k in MRR, Saves 30,000 Customers Big Time Tax Dollars
1239 SailThru raised $50m, now profitable, 20% yoy growth, whats next?
1238 With $50k in MRR, They Help Building Developers Scale
1237 Why He Gave Up $5m Agency for Customer Data SaaS Play
1236 He's Currently Raising $3m on $13m Pre, Will He Get The Valuation He Wants?
1235 How He's Hit 2% Gross Logo Churn in SMB SEO Tech Space
1234 How He Bootstrapped to $160m in ARR in HR Space
1233 With 4m Customers, $4b Transfered Every Month, is Transferwise The Cheaper Bank Of The Future?
1232 I should have sold my first company sooner, now LeadDyno $1m+
1231 How He Launched Channel Partnership on Day 1 After Losing Millions
1230 Collibra passes $60m in ARR, $133m Raised for Data Governance
1229 This Single Mom is Turning Mexican Propane Industry on its Head
1228 SwiftPage ACT CEO "We're 1-2 Years Away from $100M in ARR"
1227 Would $24m ARR Dashlane Ever Merge with LastPass?
1226 How GrowSumo is Covering Base Expenses While Growing Performance Based Revenue
1225 Enterprise Management Company Alfresco Passes $100M ARR, IPO Next?
1224 CrispThinking passes $10m in ARR helping Enterprise Manage Social Media
1223 Just $1m Raised and $1m+ in MRR as Formstack Grows in Indianapolis
1222 Workable CEO on Saying "No" to Acquisition Offers, $20m+ in ARR
1221 JaneApp Raises $0 Dollars, Passes $4.7m in ARR Helping Patients Schedule Sessions
1220 How He Shields Himself from SMB Churn with 1200 Resellers, $2.3m/mo in Revenue
1219 Will Prosperworks and it's 10,000 Paying Customers Win CRM Wars?
1218 This Browser Notification Company Just Hit 400 Customers, $600k ARR
1217 We've increased employee retention 30% at call centers
1216 PandaDoc CEO: "We've passed $1m in monthly bookings"
1215 Cloudability CEO: We're Past $20m in ARR, 11% of Total AWS Spend

All Series

How Success Happens

How Success Happens

How Success Happens chats with Polar Explorers, ultra marathoners, authors, artists and a range of other unique personalities to better understand the traits that make excellence possible.
More Details
The Top

The Top

Listen to The Top if you want to hear from the worlds TOP entrepreneurs on how much they sold last month, how they are selling it, and what they are selling - 7 days a week in 20 minute interviews!
More Details
The Playbook

The Playbook

Hosted by Dave Meltzer, The Playbook features sports icons who are using their post-athletic careers to enter the world of entrepreneurship.
More Details
Problem Solvers

Problem Solvers

Problem Solvers with Jason Feifer features business owners and CEOs who went through a crippling business problem and came out the other side bigger and stronger. Feifer, Entrepreneur’s Editor in Chief, pulls these stories out so other business can avoid the same crippling problems.
More Details
Entrepreneur Weekly

Entrepreneur Weekly

Entrepreneur Weekly, hosted by award-winning broadcast professional, Alan Taylor, equips fans with the critical information necessary to grow their business.
More Details

Hear the dynamic voices behind our featured podcasts. Our hosts interview experts in the field, founders who solved real problems in their businesses, sports icons that translated their success on the field into serial business achievements, and influencers that help us understand what makes excellence possible.

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.