EP 489: $200k Shark Tank Deal, Cuban/Sacca, 30,000 People Booked $12M Worth of Sports Weekend Housing from RentLikeAChampion CEO Mike Doyle

Mike Doyle, CEO of Rent Like A Champion, a vacation rental platform for sporting events. He has hosted 50 thousand travelers and made over $12 million in sales. Mike is a Shark Tank survivor who received an investment from Mark Cuban and Chris Sacca and both Mark and Chris are still very involved in the business. Famous Five: Favorite Book? – The Hard Thing About Hard Things What CEO do you follow? – Elon Musk Favorite online tool? — Trello Do you get 8 hours of sleep?— Not now If you could let your 20-year old self, know one thing, what would it be? – “Start earlier and take advantages of those resources” Time Stamped Show Notes: 01:30 – Nathan introduces Mike to the show 02:00 – Mike took a total of $200,000 from Mike and Chris for 10% of the company’s equity 02:10 – Shark Tank was their first round of funding 02:27 – Mike wanted to get the deal and the exposure 02:38 – Rent Like A Champion’s valuation during Shark Tank 02:52 – Rent Like A Champion is currently in the market for raising 02:59 – Rent Like A Champion’s episode was filmed in June 2013 03:18 – In Rent Like A Champion’s platform, the sellers are the homeowners who own properties around stadiums 03:29 – Buyers are the sports fans who are travelling to watch the games 03:33 – Rent Like A Champion is focused on non-urban destinations 03:33 – The focus is smaller towns where there are not enough hotels for fans to stay 03:46 – Rent Like A Champion was founded in 2012 04:07 – Since 2012, Rent Like A Champion has hosted under 60,000 fans 04:18 – Total booked destinations: 7500 different places to rent 04:24 – An average of 8 fans per rental 04:28 – Rent Like A Champion’s market is families and groups 04:46 – Rent Like A Champion has over 3000 homes 04:51 – Rent Like A Champion has properties in over 100 towns in the USA 04:56 – About 25 towns are considered their core market 05:16 – 2012 total bookings equated to $630,000 and Rent Like A Champion kept 22% 05:29 – Rent Like A Champion is about to reach $4.5 million this year 05:58 – In 2015, Rent Like A Champion made under $3.3 million and kept $720,000 06:15 – Rent Like A Champion is getting a fee both from the seller and buyer 06:25 – 15% from the seller and 9% from the buyer 06:47 – Rent Like A Champion is seasonal 06:54 – Most of the bookings come from college football 07:05 – Rent Like A Champion is now partnering with 6 PGA tournament events 07:15 – Rent Like A Champion is also partnering with NASCAR races 07:55 – Most bookings come 68 weeks in advance 08:23 – In September, total of 750 groups booked 08:39 – Gross sales for September is about $1.35 million 09:05 – Average order value: 09:08 – $1600-2000 for a 2-night rental 09:36 – Team size is 5 full-timers and 5 part-timers 09:57 – Total transaction volume since 2012 is a little over $12 million 10:13 – How do you beat Airbnb? 10:17 – Rent Like A Champion considers non-hotel destinations 10:52 – “On the demand side, we’re able to be so targeted with our advertising towards sports fans” 11:13 – If Sacca didn’t miss out on the Airbnb deal, do you think you are going to be as aggressive as you are on Shark Tank? 11:28 – The night before Mike is going to film the episode, they still didn’t think that Sacca was going to be one of the sharks 12:00 – Did we accurately see everything that went down on Shark Tank? 12:05 – “It’s super condensed on what you see on TV” 13:03 – Schedule suddenly changes 13:14 – Average reorder rate is 50% 13:53 – Buyers book once a year 15:10 – How do you expand market shares after the sporting events? 15:14 – There’s a ton of green space around college football 15:20 – Graduation is already big for Rent Like A Champion but they’re still pushing it more 15:30 - Rent Like A Champion is starting to working with wedding planners for reunion weekends 16:08 – Rent Like A Champion is doing instant booking where list houses can put the availability of their houses depending on a scheduled game 16:53 – The pricing depends on the homeowners 17:08 – Rent Like A Champion can give homeowners guidelines in pricing 17:20 – Depending on the game, the amount of buyers vary 18:00 – What is it like working with Chris Sacca? 18:30 – “Chris and Mark have been incredibly involved and been receiving weekly updates” 18:45 – Chris and Mark are very responsive and prompt in replies 19:00 – Mike threw a big marketing event and Chris and Mark came to talk about an update segment in Shark Tank 19:39 – Connect with Mike through his business’ website, Twitter and Facebook 21:15 – The Famous Five 3 Key Points: Your business will being to DEFINE itself as you keep moving forward. 3 Key Points: Your business will being to DEFINE itself as you keep moving forward. EXPAND your niche. Don't stay seasonal—continue to think bigger. Start as EARLY as you can and take advantage of those resources. @RentLikeAChamp – Mike's business Twitter handle RentLikeAChampion.com – Mike's business website Facebook – Mike's business Facebook account