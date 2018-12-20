



The Top

EP 487: $8M in Agency Revenue, 12% Target Net Margin with BeFoundOnline.com CEO Dan Golden

Dan Golden, a veteran digital marketing executive and speaker who still spends time diving into analytics and making strategic recommendations for his clients. He has spent a lot of time on the client side with large agencies. Dan co-founded the digital agency "Be Found Online (BFO)" and has led the BFO team from his roots as a paid search agency to a full service performance digital marketing agency. Listen as Dan talks about how he turned his side project, BFO, to a now, successful agency, making a 6-figure revenue. Famous Five: Favorite Book? – The Great Game of Business What CEO do you follow? – N/A Favorite online tool? — Nudge Do you get 8 hours of sleep?— No If you could let your 20-year old self, know one thing, what would it be? – "Enjoy the journey" Time Stamped Show Notes: 01:28 – Nathan introduces Dan to the show 02:30 – Be Found Online is a digital marketing agency 02:36 – BFO's focus is to drive traffic and help their clients make money through that traffic 02:45 – BFO's processes have evolved over time 03:15 – BFO was a side project for Dan and was called Be Found Local 03:26 – Dan and his co-founder merged their businesses and started in January 2009 03:40 – First year revenue for BFO was $200,000 03:51 – 2015 revenue: $7 million 04:15 – Dan shifted their goal from profitability to finding the right clients that fit BFO 04:50 – Dan aims for 12% net revenue 05:35 – Team size: 05:37 – 50 full-timers in the USA 05:43 – Total of 70 employees 06:02 – The BFO army has grown considerably 06:40 – BFO spends $50,000 a month on their software 07:10 – "A lot of technology we do is client-specific" 07:45 – "Many of the largest SaaS companies came from an agency model because an agency sees all the client-specific tools being used in the agency" – Nathan 08:43 – "I don't want to build something that is slightly a better version of something out there" – Dan 09:50 – BFO has 60-80 active clients 10:00 – BFO has served over 100 clients since they started 10:14 – BFO has a big project yearly called "Perfect Client" 10:20 – BFO is doing research and client analysis for every client they've worked on to figure out where they can do their best work, which client is the best to work with, and where to add value 10:29 – BFO has turned down a lot of clients 10:45 – "I don't want to double our client base, I want to find the right types of clients." 11:02 – BFO wants to focus on enterprise clients 11:10 – Average that the customer is paying BFO 11:15 - $10,000 – $15,000 a month in fees 11:50 – How do you calculate lifetime value? 12:13 – Clients stay with BFO for a minimum of 12 months 12:48 – BFO is making a minimum of $600,000 a month 13:11 – Get in touch with Dan through Twitter, LinkedIn and BFO blog 15:50 – The Famous Five 3 Key Points: GREAT things can turn out unexpectedly. Business goals can change from time to time—be OPEN and FLEXIBLE for these changes. Make sure to ENJOY the journey.